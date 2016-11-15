Spring Spree in Exeter this March

Shoppers across Exeter are invited to indulge in an exclusive evening of shopping, discounts and treats being held on Thursday 30th March from 6pm – 9pm. Princesshay will be hosting its second Spring Spree event, packed with offers, that will give shoppers a fabulous shopping experience and the chance to upgrade their spring style for the new season.

Over thirty top retailers and restaurants are expected to take part in the exclusive shopping evening. As well as the fantastic deals, shoppers will be treated to style consultations and beauty treatments, live music, models wearing the latest trends and seasonal samples from Princesshay restaurants.

Hannah Overton, Princesshay’s Marketing Manager said: “The Spring Spree will be packed with fabulous offers, fashion must-haves and makeovers that are not to be missed. It will be the perfect evening to treat yourself to a new outfit, meet a friend or take your Mum for a shopping date and dinner followed by some retail therapy. This one night only event is the perfect excuse to freshen up your wardrobe ready for the new season or try some fantastic samples from our new spring menus.”

Spring Spree will also be showcasing the latest seasonal beauty trends from retailers including Clarins, Benefit, Saks Exeter and Estee Lauder.

To find out more about the exclusive Spring Spree offers and discounts, shoppers can pre-register for the free event from Monday 20th February by visiting www.princesshay.co.uk

Visit the Princesshay website or Facebook page PrincesshayExeter for all the latest details.