6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Spring Spree in Exeter this March

10:27 17 January 2017

Spring Spree at Princesshay, Exeter

Spring Spree at Princesshay, Exeter

Archant

Shoppers can enjoy a Spring Spree this March with Princesshay

Comment

Shoppers across Exeter are invited to indulge in an exclusive evening of shopping, discounts and treats being held on Thursday 30th March from 6pm – 9pm. Princesshay will be hosting its second Spring Spree event, packed with offers, that will give shoppers a fabulous shopping experience and the chance to upgrade their spring style for the new season.

Over thirty top retailers and restaurants are expected to take part in the exclusive shopping evening. As well as the fantastic deals, shoppers will be treated to style consultations and beauty treatments, live music, models wearing the latest trends and seasonal samples from Princesshay restaurants.

Hannah Overton, Princesshay’s Marketing Manager said: “The Spring Spree will be packed with fabulous offers, fashion must-haves and makeovers that are not to be missed. It will be the perfect evening to treat yourself to a new outfit, meet a friend or take your Mum for a shopping date and dinner followed by some retail therapy. This one night only event is the perfect excuse to freshen up your wardrobe ready for the new season or try some fantastic samples from our new spring menus.”

Spring Spree will also be showcasing the latest seasonal beauty trends from retailers including Clarins, Benefit, Saks Exeter and Estee Lauder.

To find out more about the exclusive Spring Spree offers and discounts, shoppers can pre-register for the free event from Monday 20th February by visiting www.princesshay.co.uk

Visit the Princesshay website or Facebook page PrincesshayExeter for all the latest details.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Shop with us at Great British Life

More from Style

Spring Spree in Exeter this March

10:27
Spring Spree at Princesshay, Exeter

Shoppers can enjoy a Spring Spree this March with Princesshay

Read more

To the manor born: Melissa Antonious

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Emily Diamond
Anna Smolyaeva wears made-to-measure Balmoral Green Tartan Coat, �795 by Melissa Antonious

Emily Diamond meets Melissa Antonious – the Cheltenham-based fashion designer with roots in North Devon – for a unique photo shoot at the famously derelict Seafield House of Westwood Ho!

Read more

Pig changes autistic child’s life

Monday, October 31, 2016 Laura Dale
Chester the pig in his pen at the Bailey-Merritts' home near Buckfastleigh

Devon mum Jo Bailey has published a book telling the story of how a mischievous pig called Chester transformed their family’s lives; particularly that of her autistic son Sam, Laura Dale writes

Read more

Spring wish list: Devon fashion to covet

Tuesday, April 5, 2016 Alexandra Hurley
Fashion to Dye for exhibition at Killerton

Match the beauty of Devon’s ever-changing landscape and weave the joyful notes of spring into your wardrobe

Read more

9 perfect British Valentine’s gift ideas you need to try this year

Wednesday, January 27, 2016
9 of the best indulgent treats and personalised presents for Valentine’s Day | Great British Life

We pick 9 of the best indulgent treats and personalised presents for Valentine’s Day

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search