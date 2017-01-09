Romantic wedding venues in Devon

These Devon countryside wedding venues feature elegant décor and picturesque grounds with unique charm and character making them perfect for your dream wedding

Langdon Court Hotel, Plymouth

The historic, boutique manor house at Langdon Court is nestled in the rolling South Hams countryside that creates the perfect backdrop for a traditional wedding celebration. Modern day comforts are not skimped on with sumptuous toiletries in the bathrooms, roll top baths for a post-party soak and designer linens and cushions for some added luxury.

Dedicated wedding coordinators are on hand to ensure a stress free day and help with everything up to and including music, food, photography and flowers. With beautiful Jacobean gardens, a sweeping driveway and a ceremony room that overlooks the picturesque terrace and gardens, you can revel in the tranquil beauty and historic setting of this fine country house, from Prosecco and a delicious wedding breakfast while the bride has her makeup done through to evening reception and bed time too.

Kitley House Hotel, Plymouth

The striking Kitley House Hotel is situated in 600 acres of peaceful countryside in South Devon near the pretty village of Yealmpton. For weddings in the warmer months, a magical outdoor reception in the breathtaking gardens, surrounded by woods that are perfect for a walk and pastureland can be enjoyed. Or for winter weddings, celebrate in the regal luxury inside the house.

Fully licensed to perform wedding ceremonies, you can even tie the knot in the gardens of Kitley or simply enjoy a fabulous reception with the tailored wedding packages aimed to make your day go smoothly and of course, memorable. The whole hotel is available for your special day and with the tranquil setting of the house, this is the perfect spot for an intimate occasion.

Bickleigh Castle, Bickleigh

Does a wedding fit for a princess sound like your perfect day? Then look no further than Bickleigh Castle. This historic, fairytale venue is capable of hosting large wedding parties with the help of the staff that are dedicated to keeping your day running perfectly.

With the choice of hosting your wedding either inside the castle or out on the grounds, the packages available also allow for extra touches to make your wedding truly memorable: why not arrive in style with a helicopter or enjoy an enchanting firework display to round off the night? Find the package that’s perfect for you from a vintage theme which is understated and very stylish, to outdoor weddings that make the most of the rolling Devon countryside that surrounds the castle.

The Bickley Mill, Kingskerswell

The Bickley Mill in South Devon is a beautiful building featuring stone walls and scenic gardens. The pretty rural location with surrounding countryside coupled with the rustic characteristics of the building are sure to delight any bridal party. To make use of all the local flavours that Devon has to offer Bickley Mill always strives to make use of local produce wherever possible for their tantalising wedding menus. To help you with planning your big day Bickley Mill offers help in all aspects of designing a wedding to fit your needs.

Striving to accommodate each couple’s requirements with a tireless attention to detail, Bickley offers winter weddings to make use of cosy historical ambiance or summer weddings in their beautiful garden. Bickley Mill is able to accommodate a range of different wedding party sizes. No matter what your plans for the big day are this venue is sure to give you a peaceful and romantic setting.

Haldon Belvedere, Exeter

Steeped in history, the striking Georgian castle, The Haldon Belvedere, stands proudly over the Devon countryside. Create your perfect day by holding your wedding ceremony in this castle, with incredible panoramic views from the roof top. Suited for intimate wedding parties of up to 65 guests you can enjoy a wedding of grandeur at Haldon Belvedere.

From the moment you arrive (with the option of vintage car, limousine, horse and carriage or even a helicopter!), you will feel like royalty. Make your way through the castle that retains much of its stunning period features and step into the future with your partner.

NB: Receptions are not held at Haldon Belvedere.

The Edgemoor Country House, Bovey Tracey

If you’re looking for that quintessential English charm, then Edgemoor Country House may be your dream wedding venue. Located in Bovey Tracey in what was once the Bovey Tracey Grammar School for boys, this exposed brick building, built in the late 1800s, is covered with crawling vines, creating a homely place to welcome guests for your wedding day.

Completely flexible to ensure a perfectly bespoke and unique experience, every wedding from large summer garden parties to intimate and private occasions is completely customisable. The stunning, rugged Dartmoor countryside surrounds the house and makes for endless picturesque photo opportunities. With comfortable rooms and freshly prepared, delicious food served in the stylishly decorated restaurant, Edgemoor Country House has everything you need for your big day.

Deer Park Country House Hotel, Honiton

Wedding venues don’t get much more romantic than Deer Park Country House Hotel. This Georgian house is surrounded by over 80 acres of stunning gardens and countryside and is perfect for any sized wedding. The Orangery has large French windows overlooking amazing vistas that flood the room with light and can accommodate up to 210 guests or for a more intimate celebration, up to 60 guests can fit in the house itself. Country B&B-style accommodation makes for a homely night’s sleep before or after the big day or if you are feeling adventurous there is a luxury tree house in which you can spend your first night as a married couple!

Check the website for upcoming wedding fairs at Deer Park and full details including wedding packages and other information.

The Great Barn, Exeter

For something a bit different, why not get married at The Great Barn, a converted barn with a tall ceiling featuring gorgeous wooden beams and atmospheric lighting. If a church wedding is on the agenda, the Barn is located close to a pretty, historic church – St John the Baptist Church.

For civil ceremonies or civil partnerships, why not have yours in the Barn itself? Owners Emma and John are at hand to make your day as perfect as possible. Emma even has a “Bride Bible” that she sends to brides-to-be with a comprehensive list of the best musicians, photographers and other essential people and includes plenty of expert tips too!

