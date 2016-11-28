CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Plymouth’s young boxer Bethany Warne: not all about the bout

15:42 22 December 2016

Alexis Bowater

Being on the receiving end of some harsh blows led Bethany Warne to don boxing gloves herself, but she is far more than just a pugilist

Comment

If revenge is sweet then the achievements of 17-year-old Bethany Warne from Plymouth are nothing short of ambrosial. For at just seven years old this astonishing young girl was bullied so mercilessly at primary school in Britain’s Ocean City that she ended up in Derriford Hospital, extremely badly physically and emotionally damaged.

“They almost broke my arm and had to go to hospital to get an x-ray and that’s when my parents realised ‘wow, we need to do something’,” she explains.

Concerns about her safety and with an understandable desire to protect their daughter from further harm led her parents to sign her up for combat kickboxing with martial arts which brought her, for the first time, into the realm of contact sports and into the ring.

“When I started kickboxing that was the start - and it started making things so much better,” Beth recalls. “It gave me a lot of confidence and it made everyone not want to mess with me. I never had to use it, that’s the lucky thing, I never had to actually defend myself, I think it’s the knowledge of me actually knowing I can defend myself made people not really bother,” Beth giggles wryly.

From there it wasn’t a long step from kickboxing to boxing aged 13 and her astonishing rise through the ranks to be the NABC National Champion in her class, in the England Training Squad and one step closer to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Is that her dream? Well, potentially. Because this multi-talented young woman has a multitude of goals in her sights - not least continuing to model her distinctive punk style for Plymouth photographer and mentor Dawn Frogson and channelling her inner astro-physicist to become the new Brian Cox.

Now at Devonport High School for Girls, her academic aspirations are as high as her sporting and creative ones.

“I would love to go to the Olympics but I also have other things that I would like to do,” she explains. “I do my modelling for Dawn and I would love to be a model and I love my boxing but I also really love physics and I would love to do something to do with astrophysics, I think I am going to be a teacher.”

With 12 GCSEs including nine As, two Bs and an A* under her boxing belt it’s an achievable goal, but would star-gazing be enough for a young woman with a potentially stellar career in the ring? At the moment her heart is set on helping and supporting those who helped and supported her in her darkest hours. The club that nurtured her is a boxing charity in Plymouth’s Devonport.

“The aim is to get the kids off the streets and to get them doing something worthwhile, like something useful, the club is so passionate about keeping people on the straight and narrow and teaching them something worthwhile.”

Beth herself has become a mentor to those coming up and spends as much time out of her busy schedule as she can afford helping them. “They are quite young, we help to make it fun; we are trying to teach them right from an early age.”

Her clear modelling mentor though is photographer Dawn, who spotted her, put her in (among others) Vivienne Westwood clothing, and gave her the opportunity to express her punk style on camera, another confidence-booster for a girl bulled into A&E. The photographs are beautiful and this is a job Beth has taken to like a duck to water. Her natural style complimented by Dawn’s own. I imagine it must be hard doing modelling and boxing, I say, the juxtaposition is stark and these two activities are, surely, mutually exclusive? Beth dismisses that as a positive, a manageable matter of mere incentive.

“My boxing coach always tells me: ‘If you wanna be in Vogue, you’ve gotta keep your hands up’,” she laughs.

Along with Dawn, local businesses Norpro Training and Kaya Gallery are sponsors who have helped transform this young life. No-one in this field can survive without the financial backing of philanthropists such as these. “Support from my sponsors helps both emotionally and physically, they support me and they support my club as well.”

And support is clearly the one thing more important to her than anything else, something she too offers to those who need her help. “I did some self-defence classes for some kids just to help them. I used to train a little boy who was getting bullied. I kind of covered everything.

“In my general life I try to promote anti-bullying and will help anyone if they want any advice and techniques to defend themselves.”

It’s hard to say where this sparkling young life is going to go, except on a guaranteed upward trajectory. Keep an eye out for this young woman; for whichever way you look at it, whichever path she chooses to follow, there is no doubt about it: Bethany Warne is a knockout.

Ten things you don’t know about Beth

(1)My favourite band is Green Day.

(2) My favourite music genre is punk.

(3)My top movies are Titanic, Big Hero 6, Cars and the Harry Potter movies.

(4)I love physics and space!

(5)I cut my own fringe!

(6)My favourite colours are black and red.

(7)Most of the socks I own are Christmas ones.

(8)I like to DIY my clothes and shoes (customise and/or create my own).

(9)I have a pet husky named Coda.

(10)I love drinking tea!

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from People

Plymouth’s young boxer Bethany Warne: not all about the bout

Yesterday, 15:42 Alexis Bowater

Being on the receiving end of some harsh blows led Bethany Warne to don boxing gloves herself, but she is far more than just a pugilist

Read more

Care and compassion: the life of an undertaker

Monday, November 28, 2016 Kate Haskell
Undertaker Ryan Squires: 'I see every day how fragile life is and how it can change in an instant and this makes you enjoy simple pleasures'

In the latest of her series through 2016, Kate Haskell celebrates the people that make Devon work. This month: the undertaker

Read more

A city girl in the country

Monday, November 21, 2016
Me hay HIGH RES

Photographer Julie Reid, who swapped a fast city life for rural East Devon, explains the tongue-in-cheek images she shares on Instagram as LondonDevonGirl

Read more

Mr England: rugby union’s number one fan

Monday, November 21, 2016 Laura Dale
Peter Cross aka 'Mr England' in his top hat and suit

Few people can claim to have been personified as a best selling soft toy, but Peter Cross from Dawlish (aka Mr England) is one of them. The first and only official RFU mascot, Peter is rugby union’s number one fan and he’s written a book about it, Laura Dale writes

Read more

When sir’s a chef: famous Devon chefs share their culinary skills

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Catherine Courtenay
City College Plymouth

Devon’s A-list chefs are also familiar faces in the county’s colleges and schools, as Catherine Courtenay discovers

Read more

Escape to the country: from the city to the farm

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Chrissy Harris
Farms for City Children piece - a charity set up by Michael and Clare Morpurgo, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Michael and Clare Morpurgo’s charity Farms for City Children is marking its 40th anniversary, as Chrissy Harris reports

Read more

Deaf sailor Gavin Reid on his big adventure

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Fran McElhone
Gavin Reid from North Devon set sail on the tenth biennial Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2015-16

Gavin Reid didn’t let deafness, nor an unfamiliarity with boats, deter him when he set sail on the tenth biennial Clipper Round the World Yacht Race 2015-16

Read more

Richard Gourd: how Plymouth is the inspiration behind his music

Monday, October 31, 2016 Su Carroll
Singer songwriter Richard Gourd has released his first solo album, inspired by his childhood in Plymouth

Su Carroll talks to a singer/songwriter who has been inspired by his childhood haunts

Read more

Pig changes autistic child’s life

Monday, October 31, 2016 Laura Dale
Chester the pig in his pen at the Bailey-Merritts' home near Buckfastleigh

Devon mum Jo Bailey has published a book telling the story of how a mischievous pig called Chester transformed their family’s lives; particularly that of her autistic son Sam, Laura Dale writes

Read more

Josh Widdicombe comes to Plymouth Pavilions

Monday, September 19, 2016 Su Carroll
Josh Widdicombe returns to his roots – literally – in his stand-up show which talks about growing up on Dartmoor

Josh Widdicombe returns to his roots literally, in his stand-up show which talks about growing up in Dartmoor

Read more

South West Coastal Challenge 2016

Monday, September 5, 2016 Alex Green
Monty Halls, the Challenge Patron, is pictured with Esther Pearson, Director of the South West Coast Path Association, Brendon Prince and Jason McKinlay who is planning an attempt to run the entire coast path

Step up to a charity challenge on the coast this October, suggests Alex Green of the South West Coast Path

Read more

Inside the Jolly B&B in Higher Gitcombe

Monday, September 5, 2016 Su Carroll
Discover Dartmouth from Higher Gitcombe B&B

Su Carroll finds a warm welcome at a Dartmouth B&B

Read more

September

Friday, August 26, 2016 Andy Cooper
Andy Cooper. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref dl 1069-51-13AW

Andy Cooper tells us about his journey into journalism

Read more

QUIZ: How well do you know Mary Berry?

Friday, August 26, 2016 Daisy McCorgray
Mary Berry and fellow Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood. (Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Millions tune in to see the Queen of Baking share her culinary wisdom each week on The Great British Bake Off – but how much do you really know about judge and food writer Mary Berry?

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


People Free Downloads

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search