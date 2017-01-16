6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Devon’s Fun-filled February Half Term

14:00 24 January 2017

Wildwood Escot - Half Term welly walks

Wildwood Escot - Half Term welly walks

Enjoy your time off this February with some of Devon’s best attractions

So, the weather’s not great and we’re in the middle of Winter, it’s nearly February Half Term and we’re all longing to see the first signs of Spring. Well fear not, Devon’s Top Attractions can banish those Winter blues in an instant with loads of fantastic ideas to keep everyone happy and occupied. With over 40 attractions to choose from, Devon’s best visitor attractions have something to suit all ages, tastes and budgets - whatever the weather. So, never fear, there are plenty of exciting half-term holiday activities on offer for you and your family to enjoy.

Why not get your boots on and let the kids run WILD at Wildwood Escot? There’ll be animal talks, creepy-crawly welly walks and pond-dipping. Splash in the puddles, hide behind the trees and get lost in the maze.

Head to The National Marine Aquarium and enjoy their Tentacles Week, celebrating all marine creatures, with lots of family fun events and activities. Discover the weird and wonderful ways marine animals use their tentacles to survive in the ocean.

If you want the kids to let off steam, then pay a visit to Pecorama’s indoor play station for lots of active fun in their multi-tiered indoor soft play area. Or, why not join the Stone Age School gang at Kents Cavern and take an incredible journey into the cave’s Stone Age past?

Another fun-filled season is ready to begin at Pennywell this half term with a bumper week of awesome activities, super shows and exciting entertainment. Special appearances from expert entertainers, lots of hands on activities and of course lots of cuddle time with all those adorable animals.

Over at World of Country Life, Exmouth they kick off the new season with a week full of fun and games and if the weather’s not great, it’s not a problem as they have plenty of undercover fun waiting to be enjoyed.

Pennywell Farm - half term cuddle timePennywell Farm - half term cuddle time

If you’ve never ridden a tram before, now’s your chance! Seaton Tramway is a great family day out like no other. Step back in time and experience this unique way to travel. With open top double deckers for panoramic views of the estuary and enclosed saloons in wet weather, they have the lot, your dog can ride too!

In North Devon there will be a FUNtastic half term full of fun and frolics at The Big Sheep ‘Lambing Live’. During half term week The Big Sheep’s maternity wing will be full of resident ewes waiting to give birth and you may be lucky enough to witness the magic of seeing one of those white woolly lambs make its’ entrance into the world. For added Winter fun try your hand at staying on top of the snowboarding simulator, ride the winter toboggan or simply pull on a pair of skates and glide around the skating rink.

Photograph - Richard Austin Tel: 07831-566005

Why not step outside and enjoy some fresh air while completing the family trail at Castle Drogo. Follow the Dartmoor fairy story trail around the garden and grounds and then relax and enjoy a warming bite to eat in their well-stocked café, a perfect way to spend a day this half term.

Fans of ‘Paw Patrol’ will be pleased to know Chase will be making a special visit to North Devon at the Milky Way Adventure Park (on the 18th) plus you can enjoy all the usual rides, slides, shows and activities that make it a great day out for all the family.

Back in the south of the county you can head to Woodlands Family Theme Park to enjoy their ‘Superhero and Princess Week’ with free child return tickets for any children over 92cm who dress up as a Superhero or Princess. If you are feeling lucky then pay a visit to Crealy Adventure Park where they are running their FAB FEB GIVEAWAY with £5,000 worth of prizes to be WON! All you have to do is visit between 13th-17th February.

For all those steam enthusiasts, there will be the South Devon Railway’s ‘Winter Steam Gala’ running from 11-19th February with two special guest visiting locomotives and three other steam engines in operation throughout the nine-day period.

And it’s not all about the children! Love is in the air for adults this half term when on Valentine’s Day, for the first time ever, The National Marine Aquarium will be opening its doors so you can enjoy a romantic valentine’s meal with your loved one in front of the Atlantic Ocean curved window tank, the UK’s largest. Be quick though! Tickets are limited and the earlier you book the closer to the tank you will be.

So, whether you want to ride, slide, get outdoors, get crafty, get educational or get cuddly, Devon has it all. Just wrap up warm, blow off the cobwebs and venture out across the county where Winter fun is guaranteed.

To find out all the details and for more ideas see www.devontopattractions.com

