The COCOAS 2017: glitz & glamour at the Eden Project

17:30 23 January 2017

COCOA awards

The countdown to Cornish & Devonshire Cottage Holidays’ next COCOAS (Celebration of Cottage Owner Achievements) ceremony is on; with just under a month to go, final preparations are in full-swing and everyone is looking forward to another fantastic evening!

Last year’s inaugural ceremony welcomed property owners from across Cornwall and Devon, in recognition and celebration of their continued hard work and commitment to their guests – with fantastic prizes including a driving experience at Silverstone and VIP tickets to the Lionel Richie Eden Session.

Since then, Cornish & Devonshire Cottage Holidays’ guests have been busy nominating their favourite properties to win at the COCOAS 2017 – in categories such as Most Stylish Property, Attention to Detail, Best Lodge or Resort Holiday Home, and the Man’s Best Friend Award (most pet-friendly property). There will also be an Overall Winner for Cornwall, and an Overall Winner for Devon.

Sponsored by The Eden Project, Aval Dor Vodka, Camel Valley, Truro Audi, Boshers Holiday Home Insurance, Riley Chartered Accountants, Cornish Hot Tubs, Cornwall Life and Devon Life, this year’s awards are to be hosted by the actor and broadcaster, Gyles Brandreth. After a Champagne reception and three-course dinner of the finest local produce, the ceremony itself will begin with a unique – and top-secret! – introduction from the team at Cornish & Devonshire Cottage Holidays…

Working with the very best local brands and suppliers, the COCOAS 2017 is set to be a truly prestigious affair, brimming with glitz and glamour!

Winners of 2016: The Hideaway, near Watergate Bay (Most Stylish Property); Tides, Padstow (Outstanding Act of Customer Service); Marhayes, Camelford (Man’s Best Friend Award); Seaworthy, Falmouth (Recognition of Enhancement); Back of Beyond, near St Ives (The Warm Welcome Award); Ebenezer Cottage, Marazion (Achievement in Comfort); Chenalls Cottage, near Porthleven (Attention to Detail); Daisy Lodge, near Looe (Best Lodge or Resort Holiday Home); Fritillary Cottage, Bradworthy (Overall Devon Winner); Harbour Lights, Mousehole (Overall Cornwall Winner).

