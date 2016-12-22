The perfect setting: Farmhouse in Mid Devon

Our Property of the Month is a farmhouse in a rural location which is the ideal home from home

Recently, in the press has been the art of Danish “hygge”, roughly translating to cosiness. In essence, “hygge” is about creating a cosy, warm atmosphere with good people, like friends and family, around you and, surely, a traditional, cross passage Devon farmhouse in a peaceful rural setting, is the perfect setting.

Weeke Barton is situated within a small hamlet, in the heart of the rolling hills and wooded valleys of Mid Devon and enjoying spectacular views over its gardens towards Dartmoor.

The “hygge” experience could start after a long, bracing winter walk through the local Devon hills, over a traditional family roast in the dining room, with its plank and muntin screen and roaring fire in the woodburner. Then move through to the lovely drawing room, with its oak beams and stone fireplace and another glowing log fire, to chat with the family over games of monopoly and a glass of red wine, while darkness falls and the wind and rain rattle the window panes outside. That is “hygge”.

Weeke Barton is a beautifully presented, listed 16th century farmhouse retaining many of its period features, including the plank and muntin screen, chamfered beams, some with ovolo mouldings, and three impressive fireplaces. There is a lime ash floor in the dining room, a cream oven in the drawing room, as well as various alcoves and window seats, and the property is understood to have been known as Weeke Manor until the earlier part of the 20th century. Robert de Wyke is reputed to have paid 12d (a shilling) for it in 1332!

There is a lovely cross passage hall with wide staircase and a recently fitted bespoke kitchen/breakfast room with underfloor heating. On the first floor are four good sized bedrooms and two bathrooms, together with a recently fitted en-suite shower room to the master bedroom.

From the parking and turning area, double wrought iron gates between brick pillars open to a paved path and along the south facing front of the house is a paved terrace and level lawned gardens, flanked along one side by a high, tile capped wall and to the other by a low, stone wall separating it from further gardens to the west. Extensive lawns slope gently down to a large pond and around the gardens are a profusion of colourful plants, shrubs and trees. A further garden area, backed by a high, tile topped cob wall, features an historic two-seater outside WC.

To the rear of the house is a partly cobbled yard and an open fronted stone and cob linhay and timber stable block. A track from the entrance drive leads to a modern, general purpose outbuilding.

Adjoining the gardens are two gently sloping pasture paddocks and from both the gardens and fields, there are beautiful and distant views across the surrounding rolling Devon farmland.

In all, the property amounts to about 11 acres.

FACT FILE

Address: Weeke Barton, Morchard Bishop, Crediton, Devon, EX17 6SJ

Location: Weeke Barton is situated near to the village of Morchard Bishop, about seven miles from Crediton and 15 miles from Exeter.

Guide Price: £795,000

Agent: Jackson-Stops & Staff, 10 Southernhay West, Exeter, Devon, EX1 1JG. Tel 01392 214222, web: jackson-stops.co.uk; e-mail exeter@jackson-stops.co.uk

Accommodation: Cross passage entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, study, kitchen/breakfast room, utility/cloak room, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, master bedroom with en-suite shower room.

Outside: gardens and pond, stabling, general purpose building, pasture paddocks. About 11 acres.