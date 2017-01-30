Properties of the month: Town, coast & country

Every month we feature our favourite Devon home for sale from the town, the coast and the country

This single level modern three bedroom penthouse apartment – Azure West in Plymouth - has been subject to a number of improvements to create a contemporary home.

The accommodation briefly comprises an open plan reception room, a master

bedroom with an en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, two further double bedrooms both fully fitted with wardrobes, a luxuriously appointed family bathroom and an impressive west facing terrace providing views across the River Tamar, towards Mount Edgcumbe and South East Cornwall.

The property also has the added benefit of secure allocated parking for two cars.

Azure West is located on Plymouth’s historic Hoe, within a moment’s walk from the historic promenade and waterfront with its views across Plymouth Sound.

Plymouth City Centre, The Barbican and the emerging new waterfront in Millbay, all offering a range of restaurants and shopping facilities, are just a few minutes’ walk away.

The property is for sale at an asking price of £425,000 through Lang Town and Country, tel: 01752 200909; web: langtownandcountry.com

The Cheyney is a stunning four-bedroom detached home located at Woodlands, set on the edge of the picturesque South Devon coastal town of Dawlish.

This brand new, high specification home comes complete with integrated kitchen appliances and has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern lifestyles.

The Cheyney has two reception rooms and the master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. This impressive property also comes complete with a useful cloakroom, study and a garage.

Priced from £349,995, further details are available from Bovis Homes, tel: 01626 786143, web: bovishomes.co.uk

The Villa in Yealmpton is a substantial six-bedroom residence, of approximately 5,000 sq ft, designed around a central atrium hall, in a lovely tucked away position within a short level walk of the village centre.

The property is extremely well presented throughout and has been finished to an exceptionally high standard and specification, providing wonderful family accommodation.

Roger Punch of Marchand Petit comments: “In my experience there has always been a special market for large single storey dwellings. The Villa is exceptionally spacious and in a private setting within a thriving village, with a good primary school and excellent health centre, so it appeals to all generations.”

The property is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 through Marchand Petit, tel: 01548 844473; web; marchandpetit.co.uk