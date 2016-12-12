Dynamic views at Plymouth’s new contemporary apartments

Leeward House is a contemporary building set on a very prominent position

Mount Wise (Devon) Ltd is delighted to announce that the new phase of development has begun. Leeward House is a contemporary building set on a very prominent position overlooking Royal William Yard, with far reaching views of the city up to Dartmoor, towards the Hoe and out over Plymouth Sound, and from the upper floors, views of the River Tamar and Cornwall.

This phase connects urban living to the waterside. The historic setting of Mount Wise and waterside views on one side, and the dynamic views of the city on the other bring together a true understanding of just how much Plymouth has to offer. Some units also have the privilege of having an eagle eye’s view of the cricket pitch - cricket lovers will really feel that they have the superior seats when cricket matches are being played!

Leeward House comprises 59 apartments over six floors delivering a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes, each benefitting from either a private terrace or balcony. There will be private allocated parking, additional designated visitor parking and lift access to all floors.

The contemporary theme flows from the design of the building’s external appearance to the internal fit out of all apartments. Careful attention has been taken to select superior finishes in all areas with products chosen to deliver a fresh appearance with clean lines, durability and the very best of modern living. The communal heating and hot water system will seek to minimise running costs and deliver on environmental benefits.

Emma Faraday of Mount Wise (Devon) Ltd comments: “We will be launching Leeward House on Friday, 11 November from our new sales centre and are very excited about delivering a new style of urban waterside living at Mount Wise. Although the building is not expected to be completed until autumn 2017 we have already received a great deal of registered interest.”

The Mount Wise development is truly stunning with a tree-lined avenue leading to mature landscaped grounds around beautiful buildings and a quintessentially English cricket pitch. This former military headquarters is only a few minutes from Plymouth City Centre and has been sensitively redeveloped into a fabulous place to live.

For more information or to register your interest visit mountwise.co.uk or contact the sales centre on 01752 676633.

FACT FILE

Address: Leeward House, Discovery Road, Plymouth, PL1 4PR

Location: 1.5 Miles from Plymouth city centre

Guide price: Apartments available from £145,000

Accommodation: One, two and three-bedroom apartments each with either a private terrace or balcony. There will be private allocated parking, additional designated visitor parking and lift access to all floors.