Pubs in Totnes: 7 of the best to visit

16:58 30 January 2017

Georgia Atkins

The Steam Packet Inn, Totnes

The Steam Packet Inn, Totnes

Escape the bustling town of Totnes for a cold pint and a great atmosphere. We have found 7 of the best pubs to visit…

King William IV

Relax with a delicious meal at The King William IV, from the perfect Sunday roast to gourmet burgers and a homemade bread and butter pudding to finish. Serving all the classics from Guinness, Fosters and Amstel, perhaps you’d like the taste of one of Gloucester’s finest beers, Otter Bitter or a 1993 John Smith’s to accompany your meal.

The Kingsbridge Inn

Take a trip to Totnes’ oldest pub, The Kingsbridge Inn with original features and an open fire place to warm you up in the winter; and in better weather you can enjoy a cool beverage on the beer terrace. Enjoy scrumptious scampi with chips and peas while savouring the taste of your real ale. Grab a friend and join the inn for Wednesday Pizza Night where you can enjoy a pizza and have a free glass of beer or wine.

The Albert Inn

The Albert Inn is a historic pub with character and an excellent selection of drinks. Be spoilt with daily deals such as Curry and a Pint on Wednesdays and Pie and a Pint Friday for £8.50.

We recommend that you dig into the ‘Homity Pie’ and then finish with a sweet tooth favourite, the classic apple pie. If you are a hot pot fan you should try the ‘One Stop Hot Pot’ which changes weekly and to accompany it order a glass of refreshing ale.

The Cott Inn

The Cott Inn is a 14th century family ran pub located in Dartington. Hidden away from the hustle and bustle with its thatched roof and painted white brick walls, it’s one of the oldest thatched inns in Britain and is surrounded by beautiful scenery. The friendly atmosphere, boutique-like rooms and high standard of food are just some of the things The Cott Inn is praised for.

Church House Inn

Located in the village of Harberton is this 13th century inn, a warm welcoming dog friendly pub. Enjoy crispy chicken goujons in a flavoursome sauce or try the twist on ham, egg and chips by the roaring log fire to keep you warm; or perhaps pop in on a Sunday for a mouth-watering roast made with succulent English beef, proper gravy and moist Yorkshire puddings!

The Maltsters Arms

Situated in Tuckenhay on the river Dart is The Maltsters Arms an 18th century inn; the perfect place to stop after a day shopping in Totnes centre. Start your morning with a hearty breakfast while gazing at the frost covered waters of the Dart; or perhaps have a lie in and stroll down to The Maltsters Arms for some pub grub and a pint of award winning house ale over lunch with a friend.

The Steam Packet Inn

A cosy, family owned pub just a stones throw away from Totnes town centre with picturesque views over the River Dart makes for the perfect place to enjoy a pint. Dive into the selection of food on offer, we recommend that you try the venison sausages and vegetables while sipping on your glass of Chardonnay. When the weather is warmer you can enjoy it with comfy outdoor seating facing the river while indulging in an alcoholic beverage.

