6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Pubs in Exeter: 8 of the best to visit

12:48 20 January 2017

Georgia Atkins

The Barn Owl, Exeter

The Barn Owl, Exeter

Archant

There’s nothing better than unwinding down the pub with a pint and tasty bite to eat, and we’re lucky that Exeter is abundant with wonderful water holes. We pick 8 of the best you need to visit in the city

Comment

The Fat Pig

Just a short stroll from the picturesque River Exe, The Fat Pig is a quintessential country pub boasting a menu full of locally sourced fare and an extensive range of drinks to sample. From a snack to a filling three course affair and a tasty real ale or glass of Pinot Noir, there’s plenty to enjoy at this charming pub.

Mill on the Exe

Established over 20 years ago was the Mill on the Exe, a red bricked building with beamed ceilings and beautiful views overlooking the River Exe. Perfect for a pint after a long day shopping in Exeter’s city centre, or perhaps stop for longer and enjoy their delicious, reasonably priced food, serving a variety of dishes including roast beef and horseradish sandwiches, Tofu steaks and homemade Eton Mess to finish.

Hour Glass

The Hour Glass has been a popular drinking spot for over a century serving parched patrons a selection of regional beers and excellent wines alongside a carefully selected menu that changes regularly. In the colder weather, pop in and huddle around the open fire, even bring your four legged friends with you!

Pinhoe Hoard

After exploring the beautiful moorland of Dartmoor’s National Park, unwind and refuel at this Marston’s brand pub, the Pinhoe Hoard. Sample some of the delicious pub classics on the menu from Rotisserie chicken and a twist on the British favourite, Jam Roly Poly to finish. When the weather is warmer, venture into the beautiful beer garden and enjoy a few drinks in the sun.

On the Waterfront

Calling all foodies! On the Waterfront, a 19th century former docking warehouse, offers a menu brimming with sumptuous dishes perfect for intimate dining or a group gathering. In the warmer months, admire the views extending out across The River Exe from the pub’s heated terrace with a pint in hand.

The Double Locks

Waterside views and a friendly atmosphere are what make the Double Locks a go to pub for you and your pet pooch. For those feeling hungry, why not try their twist on sausage and mash or even a mouthwatering Sunday lunch all washed down with a couple of pints of real ale. In the winter escape the cold and order a mulled cider to warm you up while in the spring they serve a plethora of well-loved ciders including Old Rosie, Tricky’s Cider and Sheppys.

The Barn Owl

A short distance from Exeter, this classic country pub, with charming interiors, is just what you need after exploring the city. Fill up on one of their signature dishes; perhaps the slow-cooked ham hock flavoured with orange & malt whisky marmalade glaze or the delicious seafood risotto.

The Oddfellows Bar

Tucked away from Exeter’s bustling high street sits Oddfellows Bar, a warm and welcoming gastro-pub, where you can experience high quality dining. We recommend indulging in a plate of duck with artichokes or the duo of pheasants from the open kitchen alongside a glass of wine or an expertly crafted cocktail.

Related content: 10 great Devon cocktail bars

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Devon Life

Win a shopping trip and romantic night away courtesy of Princesshay and Hotel Du Vin

Yesterday, 14:55
Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day in sight, couples are starting to think about how to wow their significant other this February.

Read more

Pubs in Exeter: 8 of the best to visit

Yesterday, 12:48 Georgia Atkins
The Barn Owl, Exeter

There’s nothing better than unwinding down the pub with a pint and tasty bite to eat, and we’re lucky that Exeter is abundant with wonderful water holes. We pick 8 of the best you need to visit in the city

Read more

Romantic wedding venues in Devon

Wed, 11:21 Lucy King
Haldon Belvedere (Adrian Midgley, Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

These Devon countryside wedding venues feature elegant décor and picturesque grounds with unique charm and character making them perfect for your dream wedding

Read more

Spring Spree in Exeter this March

Tue, 10:27
Spring Spree at Princesshay, Exeter

Shoppers can enjoy a Spring Spree this March with Princesshay

Read more

Breakfast Week with Cafe Alf Resco

Tue, 10:14
Cafe Alf Resco

Shake up your wake up with Cafe Alf Resco’s Breakfast Week, Monday 23rd to Friday 27th January!

Read more

New creative job opportunities available in Plymouth

Tue, 10:13
The Moment, Plymouth

The Moment creates 12 new jobs to strengthen marketleading digital innovation hub in Plymouth

Read more

Celebrating the best of Exmoor in bite sizes!

Mon, 13:23
Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn

Eating out for less in Exmoor this February

Read more

Let’s go to North Devon

Mon, 12:49 Chrissy Harris
Woolacombe beach is special in the winter

There’s no beach quite like a North Devon beach – even in the middle of winter. Chrissy Harris talks to the people who live and love this coast, whatever the weather

Read more

Freedom and fresh air: charity helps wheelchair users to go sailing

Mon, 12:18 Chrissy Harris
Anne Bailey, in charge of the charity's publicity and Andrew Cushen, former Principal

A charity is offering wheelchair users the chance to go sailing in Devon, as Chrissy Harris discovers

Read more

Immersed in her art, Kari Furre

Mon, 11:53 Fran Mcelhone
Kari Furre is a sculptor and long distance, wild swimmer

Could an inherent appreciation of nature and new found freedom be the link between Totnes sculptor Kari Furre’s fascination with working with fish leather and her passion for wild swimming, asks Fran Mcelhone?

Read more

Riding the world’s biggest waves

Mon, 10:34 Liz Parks
Behind the scenes shots from the documentary film Beneath the Surface

Surfer Andrew Cotton tells Liz Parks about his love of riding enormous waves

Read more

10 great Devon cocktail bars

Mon, 09:48 Grace Jalowiecka
Cosy Club, Exeter. Selina Cotton of Selina Cotton Photography©

The rise of the modern day cocktail bar has begun in earnest and here are just some of Devon’s finest to get your taste buds tingling.

Read more

Devon hotel’s charity lunches fund cancer support

Friday, January 13, 2017 Lydia Tewkesbury
The Horn of Plenty lunches will support charity

Dine out at the Horn of Plenty at Gulworthy and help Macmillan Cancer Support at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital

Read more

25 Devon restaurants with a view to dine for

Thursday, January 12, 2017 Nikki Jarman
The Waterfront, Plymouth

If we eat with our eyes then why not make it a great view to go with the meal? Kate Haskell discovers a feast of restaurants and cafes in Devon that have views to dine for.

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search