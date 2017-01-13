Pubs in Exeter: 8 of the best to visit

The Barn Owl, Exeter Archant

There’s nothing better than unwinding down the pub with a pint and tasty bite to eat, and we’re lucky that Exeter is abundant with wonderful water holes. We pick 8 of the best you need to visit in the city

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fat Pig

Just a short stroll from the picturesque River Exe, The Fat Pig is a quintessential country pub boasting a menu full of locally sourced fare and an extensive range of drinks to sample. From a snack to a filling three course affair and a tasty real ale or glass of Pinot Noir, there’s plenty to enjoy at this charming pub.

Mill on the Exe

Established over 20 years ago was the Mill on the Exe, a red bricked building with beamed ceilings and beautiful views overlooking the River Exe. Perfect for a pint after a long day shopping in Exeter’s city centre, or perhaps stop for longer and enjoy their delicious, reasonably priced food, serving a variety of dishes including roast beef and horseradish sandwiches, Tofu steaks and homemade Eton Mess to finish.

Hour Glass

The Hour Glass has been a popular drinking spot for over a century serving parched patrons a selection of regional beers and excellent wines alongside a carefully selected menu that changes regularly. In the colder weather, pop in and huddle around the open fire, even bring your four legged friends with you!

Pinhoe Hoard

After exploring the beautiful moorland of Dartmoor’s National Park, unwind and refuel at this Marston’s brand pub, the Pinhoe Hoard. Sample some of the delicious pub classics on the menu from Rotisserie chicken and a twist on the British favourite, Jam Roly Poly to finish. When the weather is warmer, venture into the beautiful beer garden and enjoy a few drinks in the sun.

On the Waterfront

Calling all foodies! On the Waterfront, a 19th century former docking warehouse, offers a menu brimming with sumptuous dishes perfect for intimate dining or a group gathering. In the warmer months, admire the views extending out across The River Exe from the pub’s heated terrace with a pint in hand.

The Double Locks

Waterside views and a friendly atmosphere are what make the Double Locks a go to pub for you and your pet pooch. For those feeling hungry, why not try their twist on sausage and mash or even a mouthwatering Sunday lunch all washed down with a couple of pints of real ale. In the winter escape the cold and order a mulled cider to warm you up while in the spring they serve a plethora of well-loved ciders including Old Rosie, Tricky’s Cider and Sheppys.

The Barn Owl

A short distance from Exeter, this classic country pub, with charming interiors, is just what you need after exploring the city. Fill up on one of their signature dishes; perhaps the slow-cooked ham hock flavoured with orange & malt whisky marmalade glaze or the delicious seafood risotto.

The Oddfellows Bar

Tucked away from Exeter’s bustling high street sits Oddfellows Bar, a warm and welcoming gastro-pub, where you can experience high quality dining. We recommend indulging in a plate of duck with artichokes or the duo of pheasants from the open kitchen alongside a glass of wine or an expertly crafted cocktail.

Related content: 10 great Devon cocktail bars