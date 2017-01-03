Our guide to Honition

High Street in Honiton, Devon famous by antique shops savoilic

We have found just a few places for you to visit while in Honiton

Daytime

Art gallery

The Thelma Hulbert Gallery is an award-winning public art gallery

in a Grade II-listed town house, formerly the home and studio of the artist Thelma Hulbert. From 12 November check out the exhibition Present Makers 2016. thelmahulbert.com



Antiques

From carriage clocks to ancient leather-bound books, there’s little you can’t find in Honiton’s many antique shops. You could happily lose a day browsing through the shops and stalls of some 85 dealers. honiton.com



The Glen

Just a five minute walk from the town centre, signed from New Street, The Glen is a six acre public woodland park. The Lower Glen was given to the people of Honiton by Major H H Lilley to commemorate the 1935 Silver Jubilee of King George V.

Staying

Home farm hotel

This pet-friendly 13 bedroom family run hotel is on the A35 between Honiton and Axminster. Rooms are renovated in a country cottage style and the restaurant won Taste of West Gold in 2016. homefarmhoteldevon.co.uk





The Pig at Combe

Previously the Combe House Hotel this Elizabethan manor house at Gittisham is the latest in the eclectic PIG chain. Remarkable rooms, extraordinary decor and menus based around a wonderful kitchen garden. thepighotel.com/at-combe



Deer Park hotel

For an unforgettable experience why not splash out on the luxury tree house in the grounds of this acclaimed country house hotel. Includes underfloor heating, a dreamy roll-top bath, and a gorgeous rain shower! deerparkcountryhotel.co.uk



Eating

The Railway

Featured in the Michelin Guide 2016, The Railway promises a vibrant restaurant, world-renowned pizzas and a tempting Autumnal menu. Why not stay the night in one of the individually designed rooms? therailwayhoniton.co.uk



The Holt

Passionate about food and drink, The Holt is home to seasonal menus featuring the best of Devon’s larder. Pick up some new tips with bread making and smoked and cured foods cookery classes. theholt-honiton.com









Honiton wine bar

The wooden beans, original exposed brick walls and real slate floors offer a cosy setting for a bite to eat and a glass of wine. Dishes change regularly so there’s always something new to taste. thehonitonwinebar.com



Shopping

Beauchamp Place

Shop an extensive range of designer clothes to suit any occasion, including labels such as Pomodoro, Signature, Tivoli, NYDJ jeans and Lotus shoes and handbags. magslyddiatt132.wixsite.com/pauls-attempt



Light and Beloved

Located in Lace Walk, this lovely little gift shop specialises in handmade items including cushions, illustrative prints, jewellery and a children’s collection. lightandbeloved.com















Violet and Grey

Full of furniture that will turn your house into a home! Welcome in the winter with hand-knitted wool and cotton hot water bottle covers, Owen Barry sheepskin rugs and stylish lighting. facebook.com/violetandgrey/



Reader suggestions:

@Rufus_The_Red: The Boston tea Party does good coffee and cakes!

@MrMattYoung: Always great at @HonitonRailway and @TheHoltHoniton. Great value at @theotterinn too #devonhour

@SueCade: Greyhound Inn in Fenny Bridges #greatfood, try @jksbistro, @ToastHoniton always fab

In January we’ll be looking at Barnstaple. Send your suggestions of places we should mention to Alexandra Hurley Alexandra.Hurley@archant.co.uk