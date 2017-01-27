6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Drawn together by a love of art: llustrators Flossy and Jim

11:54 30 January 2017

Chrissy Harris

Flossy and Jim

Flossy and Jim

Archant

Designs by Devon illustrators Flossy and Jim are about to take the world by storm, writes Chrissy Harris

Comment

Life certainly imitates art for creative couple Lynette and James Dare. These talented illustrators are tonnes of fun – just like their designs, which are about to take the world by storm. Their cartoon-style drawings are popping up everywhere and the couple have been working alongside top brands such as Boomf Marshmallows, Red Bull, Apple, Disney and Cartoon Network. As if that wasn’t enough, Lynette and James, otherwise known as Flossy and Jim illustrators have just appointed an agent to represent them internationally and have even lined up a book deal with a US film maker.

Who’d have thought such global domination all started from a tiny ‘broom cupboard’ sized studio in Dartmouth .

“It’s all so exciting,” says Lynette, who admits she can’t quite believe her luck. We meet at the couple’s Dartmouth studio.

“It’s such a fun job. Coming into work is like being five years old again. We get a phone call from somebody and it’ll be like: ‘I need 30 aliens by next Monday – can you do it?’ It’s getting to be a child everyday.”

“Maybe that’s why we’re so busy,” adds James. “I think a lot of people maybe take themselves a bit too seriously when it comes to things like this. We just went the opposite way and it’s worked. We are a professional service but, you know, we just unleash our inner kid.”

Flossy and JimFlossy and Jim

The couple spend their days laughing, drawing and eating cake, all while building up this successful illustrating and design business. As well as working for top firms and US film directors, the couple also create cartoon family portraits and have an online shop, selling their distinctive merchandise. It’s a dream come true for Lynette, 36, whose grandfather Hugh Humphreys was the cartoonist ‘Humph’ in the Daily Mirror newspaper.

“He was my inspiration and when he died it was the kick up the bum I needed,” says Lynette. “My whole childhood was spent drawing together in the garden and he always told me to do what makes you happy when you’re a grown up – and if you can make other people happy in the process, that’s a bonus.”

Lynette started Flossy illustrations (named after her great grandmother) after falling on hard times, to say the least.

She breezes through how she was living as a single mum in Swindon when she declared herself bankrupt and moved to Devon to start a new life with her children, Kai, 12 and Kaitlin, 11.

“It’s a bit of ‘woe is me’ start to the story, isn’t it? Well, it works on X Factor!” she says as she explains how she met James at South Devon College, while studying for an art degree - and everything fell into place.

“He was in the classroom next door,” says Lynette.

“Yes, we got talking and we had a special code where we’d touch our noses and meet in Room 5,” says James, 46.

The pair soon became inseparable and worked on their first big project together when Lynette was commissioned to paint a mural on the harbour wall in Brixham.

“It was quite a daunting thing for me,” says Lynette. “It was my first job after setting up my own business and, oh my God, you can’t get any more on show than that! I said to James: please come and help me. I don’t want to do it there with everyone looking at me.”

James came to her rescue, mainly to help field the “Oh look, it’s the next Banksy” comments.

“That joke got really old,” he adds.

“There were old men coming up behind me, trying to make me jump,” says Lynette.

“Funny, I didn’t get that,” says James.

Flossy and JimFlossy and Jim

Despite the challenges, the mural was a great success and Flossy illustrations soon became Flossy and Jim.

Then came the call from Hollywood. It’s all top secret at the moment but watch this space…

“We had to go out and meet him,” says James, a former lorry driver, welder and landscape gardener (“not all at the same time, though!” he says).

“It was so surreal. His kids were there, our kids were there and he was name-dropping Robert De Niro and Jack Nicholson, saying they’d seen the work. It was absolutely crazy.”

Little ol’ Devon must have seemed like a world away, but both Lynette and James, who live in Brixham, say they feel at home here and plan to hang around for a little while yet.

They have a shop in Cockington Court, Torbay and sell products from their Dartmouth base. The couple also have merchandise on display in a shop in Brixham, called Twit Twoo.

“Phew!” says Lynette, adding: “It’s busy but we both love it.

One thing’s for sure, life’s never going to be dull for Flossy and Jim.

See flossyandjim.com

The accolades:

In 2015, Flossy and Jim won the Excellence Award for Best New Business, and were also nominated for the MAD Awards Best Blog and the Torbay Social Media Awards. In 2016, they were nominated for Excellence in Customer Service, and for a Business Growth Award and Lynette recently won the top prize for customer service at the Venus Awards, which recognise and celebrate local women.working in business.

The couple say: “We don’t like to blow our own trumpets, but that’s pretty rad right?!”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Devon Life

Riding the world’s biggest waves

60 minutes ago Liz Parks
Behind the scenes shots from the documentary film Beneath the Surface

Surfer Andrew Cotton tells Liz Parks about his love of riding enormous waves

Read more

Drawn together by a love of art: llustrators Flossy and Jim

11:54 Chrissy Harris
Flossy and Jim

Designs by Devon illustrators Flossy and Jim are about to take the world by storm, writes Chrissy Harris

Read more

Look through the keyhole of this beautiful Dartmoor home

10:47 Chrissy Harris
The timber-built Journeys End, near Haytor, looks like part of the scenery and cleverly uses the very latest in eco-technology

A unique home on Dartmoor was built with nature in mind, as Chrissy Harris discovers

Read more

13 Celebrities you never knew were from Devon

11:40

We all know that Devon is the best county ever – but did you know that all of these models, Brit award winners, actors and Olympians hail from the South West?

Read more

24 hours in Barnstaple

10:46
Barnstaple. Taken by Ker Russell/ Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

We have found some great places for you to try while visiting Barnstaple

Read more

Win: Win a meal at all eight Queen Street Dining restaurants

Friday, January 27, 2017
Queen St Dining

Win a meal for two at every restaurant in Exeter’s new Queen St. Dining quarter

Read more

Devon’s Fun-filled February Half Term

Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Wildwood Escot - Half Term welly walks

Enjoy your time off this February with some of Devon’s best attractions

Read more

The COCOAS 2017: glitz & glamour at the Eden Project

Monday, January 23, 2017
COCOA awards

The countdown to Cornish & Devonshire Cottage Holidays’ next COCOAS (Celebration of Cottage Owner Achievements) ceremony is on; with just under a month to go, final preparations are in full-swing and everyone is looking forward to another fantastic evening!

Read more

Tipsy and tidal: walk around the South Hams

Monday, January 23, 2017 Simone Stanbrook-Byrne
Views of the River Avon from the tidal road

Simone Stanbrook-Byrne enjoys glorious South Hams views, superb birdwatching – and a path for the inebriated

Read more

Champions of the coast: Mitch Tonks and Mat Prowse

Monday, January 23, 2017 Catherine Courtenay
Restaurateurs Mitch Tonks and Mat Prowse

Catherine Courtenay shares lunch with Devon’s seafood duo

Read more

A lifetime of care: Monica Bulman nursing at 83

Monday, January 23, 2017
Monica Bulman: 'I was always going to be a nurse for as long as I can remember'

In a new series throughout 2017, Kate Haskell will be profiling Inspirational Woman. This month, for the first in the series, nurse Monica Bulman

Read more

Ad Feature: WIN a two night Cornish coastal stay at The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Monday, January 23, 2017
The Greenbank Hotel in Falmouth

Win a four star coastal stay for two nights at The Greenbank Hotel. This special prize also includes two cosy tipples in The Working Boat pub and a delicious Cornish cream tea to share

Read more

Through the keyhole: It’s all in the detail

Monday, January 23, 2017
Higher Pytte is a handsome looking and unbelievably well-designed house, built on the site of an old cottage

Precise planning paved the way for a perfect Passivhaus project, as Chrissy Harris discovers

Read more

Win a shopping trip and romantic night away courtesy of Princesshay and Hotel Du Vin

Monday, January 23, 2017
Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day in sight, couples are starting to think about how to wow their significant other this February.

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:


Free Downloads

Latest



Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search