Winter walks in Devon: 6 of the best

10:49 03 January 2017

Georgia Atkins

Devon in the winter. Taken by dpe123�

Devon in the winter. Taken by dpe123�

daveelliott

Devon is a joy to explore with it’s beautiful beaches, pretty woodland and charming towns and villages. Made even more magical under a blanket of glistening frost, we pick 6 walks to blow away the cobwebs in the county this winter

North Devon – Westward Ho!

The seaside isn’t just for the summer; frosty paths, fresh sea air and calming waves lapping the sand makes for a delightful winter walk. The two mile route takes you round the best bits of the Bideford area including the closed railway line and the chance to soak in mesmerising views over the Bideford Bay. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the nearby Rock Pool café, Tea on the Green or the Beach Café.

Appledore and Northam Burrows

Set off from the pretty coastal village of Appledore this winter for a walk exploring some of Devon’s natural beauty. Pass the 18th century Bidna House where you’ll reach an estuary which splits into two paths whether you fancy a waterside and or a scenic countryside route. Make sure to pay a visit to the National Nature Reserve at Braunton Burrows estuary at the end of the walk – renowned for its varied flora and diverse wildlife, the rolling landscape is a must see.

Watersmeet

Get ready for a winter adventure exploring some of North Devon’s treasures while marvelling at the frost-covered trees dotting the pretty woodlands of Watersmeet. During this walk, enjoy the breathtaking views from the top of the rocky headland of Foreland, a visit to Watersmeet’s original fishing lodge and a peaceful ramble along the East Lyn riverbank. Head to the charming Rockford Inn, across from the river, to reward yourself with a tasty bite to eat.

Woolacombe Warren and beach walk

This short walk around Woolacombe Warren is a perfect one with family and four-legged friends, taking about 40 minutes. Beginning at the National Trust car park at Marine Drive, follow the South West Coast Path until you spot the waymark. At the end of the path you will be greeted by beautiful golden sand dunes, perfect to explore and soak in the bracing sea air.

East Soar to Overbeck’s walk

Grab your hat and gloves, and wrap up warm, on this leisurely ramble beginning at East Soar. Make your way along the historic runway of what previously was RAF Bolt Head where you’ll discover the gorgeous subtropical garden at Overbeck. This walk even incorporates stunning views over Salcombe; a perfect way to finish a winter walk.

Meadfoot Road to London Bridge

This four mile walk from Meadfoot Road to London Bridge is ideal to blow away the cobwebs, embrace the refreshing sea air and watch the waves crash against the Meadfoot shore. Starting from the Strand you’ll come across Torquay’s iconic Mallock Clock Tower and Haytor Hotel. The Haytor Hotel, surrounded by perfectly manicured gardens, is the perfect place to stop off for a drink or bite to eat before making your way to admire beautiful bay views at Meadfoot Beach. Towards the end of your stroll, you’ll come across the picturesque Millenium Bridge which looks even more magical covered in a blanket of glistening frost.

