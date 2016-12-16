CHRISTMAS OFFER Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

12:30 19 December 2016

Tim Maddams

Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

image copyright © guy harrop

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Serves 2

Pheasant, 1 whole, plucked and dressed

Pork or goose/duck fat,

a little

Salt and pepper

Sage leaves, a few

For the gravy:

Dark game stock, 1l (chicken stock will do)

Dry cider, 1 glass

Roasting juices from the pheasant pan

1 First make sure your bird is not fridge cold; take it out of the fridge about an hour or so before cooking and if your kitchen is exceptionally cold, leave it near the warmest part of the room.

2 Preheat the oven to 200°c/gas 6.

3 Rub a little fat on to the bird and season it heavily. I also like to place a few sage leaves inside the cavity and under the breast skin. Don’t be tempted to tie the bird up - this simply impedes the speed at which the legs will cook and encourages overcooking of the breast meat.

4 Select a solid frying pan that will go in the oven. Get the pan hot on the stove and add a little fat. Place the bird on its spine in the pan and cook it on a medium-hot heat - you don’t want it to burn, but you do want to get some colour and you definitely want to release the flavour of the bird.

5 When the back has coloured, brown each side in the same way before returning it to its back. Place it, in the frying pan, in the oven. It shouldn’t need more than about 15 minutes - you are looking for the breasts to firm up nicely.

6 Take out and leave uncovered, somewhere warm, to rest for about half an hour, but 15 minutes will do if needs be.

7 Serve with your choice of sides, though I would recommend a well spiced bread sauce and some game chips. It’s a very traditional sort of dish, but none the worse for that.

More from Christmas

18 festive photographs of Exeter

15:54 Jeremy Gunnell
Exeter Christmas Market. Photo by: Christopher Heaney

Exeter knows how to celebrate Christmas in style. From delicious winter foods, to stunning markets and the most beautiful decorations around, we’ve collected some of our favourite festive photos for you to enjoy

Read more

Luxury New Year breaks in Devon: 10 of the best

Mon, 15:36 Georgia Atkins
New Years Eve at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth

Celebrate the end of a great year by raising a glass of champagne while in one of Devon’s luxury hotels…

Read more

Most popular Christmas films

Mon, 14:34 Chrissy Harris
Bill Nighy in his Christmas element in Love Actually

It’s a modern day festive staple – sitting down in front of a good movie and relaxing. But which films are most popular at this time of year? Chrissy Harris spoke to some well known Devon personalities to find out their favourites

Read more

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

Mon, 12:30 Tim Maddams
Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Read more

Family shows in Devon this Christmas

Mon, 11:53 Su Carroll
Duncan James from Blue is the Prince in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Theatre Royal Plymouth with Ben Nickless as Muddles and Charlotte Haines as Snow White

SU CARROLL waves her magic wand to reveal the best family shows in Devon this Christmas. Oh yes she does...

Read more

A good read for all the family at Christmas

Mon, 10:43 Annette Shaw
Books. Taken by windujedi�

Devon Life book reviewer Annette Shaw picks her Christmas books for all the family

Read more

Christmas story winner Jack Horne: A ghostly visitation

Mon, 10:03
A christmas Ghost Story

For our December issue Devon Life invited local writers to come up with a Christmas ghost story. Here is the winning entry from Jack Horne, 47, of Plymouth. Jack works in a shop and café and has enjoyed writing for as long as he can remember.

Read more

19 wonderful reasons to visit Devon this Christmas

Friday, December 16, 2016
Dartmoor ponies in the snow with Staple Tor in the background © Helen Hotson

From cosy pubs galore to winter beach walks, there’s plenty to enjoy in Devon at Christmas. We list 19 reasons you should come visit us this December.

Read more

Winter walks in Devon: 6 of the best

Thursday, December 15, 2016 Georgia Atkins
Devon in the winter. Taken by dpe123�

Devon is a joy to explore with it’s beautiful beaches, pretty woodland and charming towns and villages. Made even more magical under a blanket of glistening frost, we pick 6 walks to blow away the cobwebs in the county this winter

Read more

Festive afternoon tea in Devon: 10 of the best places to go

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Mince pies and champagne � FlairImages, Thinkstock

‘Tis the season to be jolly and nothing makes us happier than a festive cream tea. We pick ten of the best places in Devon to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a Christmas twist.

Read more

Newsletter Signup

Latest


Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today


subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Follow us on Twitter


Like us on Facebook


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search