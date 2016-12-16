Luxury New Year breaks in Devon: 10 of the best

New Years Eve at the Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth Kevin Nicholson

Celebrate the end of a great year by raising a glass of champagne while in one of Devon’s luxury hotels…

Bovey Castle

This beautiful 5 star hotel opens its arms to welcome you this festive season as we celebrate the countdown to the end of the year. Surrounded by some of Dartmoor’s prettiest landscapes, Bovey Castle is a truly enchanting spot to enjoy New Year celebrations. Dress to impress at this black tie event where you can dance the night away as the live band play and tuck into five lip-smacking courses all before heading outside to see a spectacular firework display.

Gidleigh Park

Say farewell to 2016 in style with a three night luxury break at Gidleigh Park in Chagford. Starting on the 30th December expect to be warmly welcomed by delicious afternoon tea followed by a seven course tasting menu in the evening.

Wake up on your first morning to the smell of a full English and continental breakfast, to then be washed down with a glass of bubbly at the champagne tasting; later on there will be another tasting menu. When the clocks strike twelve get ready to raise your glass in toast to the New Year. On the start of the New Year, enjoy a beautiful spread brunch and a guided walk along Dartmoor’s National Park with a delicious hot chocolate in hand.

Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth

This seaside beauty is part of a successful hospitality chain that offers unique, stunning views over Lyme Bay. Winner of the AA Hotel Group of the Year 2015/16 Victoria Hotel, and boasting charming original features alongside modern décor, you are guaranteed to have a luxury stay in a truly delightful setting.

New Years Eve will be a formal, black tie event. Head to the award-winning Jubilee restaurant where you can wine and dine with some exquisite food accompanied by the Victoria Quartet. After dinner get ready for magic tricks from Mr Gary Jones in the lounges. So raise a glass and let’s say cheers to a good year to come!

The Palace Hotel

Just a stones throw away from Lyme Bay is the Palace Hotel, one of Torquay’s finest hotels surrounded in picturesque greenery. Enjoy the last day of the year with excellent live entertainment from The Walpot Brothers, a harp and violin duo, pianist Dawn Fallon and table magician Lez Ellis all while sipping on festive cocktails.

As we approach the second half of the evening the doors of the Bishops suite will open as the talented vocalist Paul Sylvester sings his heart out until 11pm and DJ John Atyeo takes over with disco hits in the build up to midnight.

Imperial Hotel, Barnstaple

Another Brend hotel is the Imperial Hotel in Barnstaple which provides mesmersing views over the River Taw. As you walk through the doors of the grand hotel you will encounter a beautiful bespoke oak staircase and soft furniture in the style of a country house, making you feel all cosy in home away from home this New Years.

The Woolacombe Bay Hotel

Say goodbye to the stressful Christmas preparations with a New Years Break at The Woolacombe Bay Hotel in North Devon. With a warm welcome, the booze flowing and a tasty gala meal, enjoy the celebrations while admiring the beautiful views over the calm seas.

Langstone Hotel, Dawlish

Join the friendly staff at the Langstone Hotel in Dawlish as they welcome in the new year with dancing, a delicious dinner and of course a glass of champagne to toast the end of 2016! Wake up fresh on the first day of the year with a hearty breakfast and views of the winter’s morning with the calm Exe estuary dusted with frost.

Lincombe Hall Hotel

Torquay is home to the Lincombe Hall Hotel, a multi-award winning hotel with a fantastic line-up of plans for New Year celebrations. Enjoy a night of dancing after sampling a mouthwatering menu to include roasted breast of Devonshire Goose with fennel seasoning and a sweet puree, grilled goats cheese tart covered in a lime and ginger butter blanket and ‘spiced winter berries tartlet with an orange sorbet’,

Continue the celebrations on New Years Day as you indulge in Lincombe’s Champagne Brunch!

Salcombe Harbour Hotel

Bubbles will be flowing from the moment you step in to Salcombe Harbour Hotel this New Year’s Eve with a champagne reception and a six course gastro dinner. Finish your year on a high by dancing the night away to live music until the early hours of the next day. Roll out of bed on the 1st January to the smell of a specially made breakfast just for you.