18 festive photographs of Exeter

Exeter Christmas Market. Photo by: Christopher Heaney Archant

Exeter knows how to celebrate Christmas in style. From delicious winter foods, to stunning markets and the most beautiful decorations around, we’ve collected some of our favourite festive photos for you to enjoy

There’s a huge selection of fantastic Christmas decorations dotted all over the city.

Some adorn the treetops…

… whilst others warmly greet passersby.

Exeter truly lights up at night as everyone rushes around to get the last of their Christmas shopping done.

The market has some of the best homemade gifts around.

It’s got everything you need to get your house ready for the holiday...

… and lots of things you don’t need but are still equally amazing!

Indulge in some of the tantalisingly tasty treats on offer. It’s Christmas after all…

And it’s not just us humans that love markets!

There are beautifully decorated Christmas trees around every corner.

So many!

Of course, it’s not all hustle and bustle; there are plenty of cosy pubs to escape to for mulled wine

… with roaring open fires aplenty.

Sit back, relax and enjoy your favourite tipple, or even a festive cocktail…

… or two.

It may be cold outside but let’s not forget how beautiful everything looks at this time of year.

People really go all out!

Christmas is wonderful in Exeter, so make sure you get outside and make the most of the most magical time of year.