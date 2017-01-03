6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

10 cosy pubs to visit in Devon

14:30 30 January 2017

Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

$image.copyright

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just to relax in front of a log fire with a pint of local ale, we’ve picked out 10 cosy pubs in Devon for you to visit.

 

The Cott Inn, Dartington

Described as ‘charmingly old-fashioned’ and a ‘luxury home away from home’ on Trip Advisor, The Cott Inn is a family run pub located in Dartington, which has been running since 1320. Tucked away on Cott Lane with its thatched roof and painted white brick walls, it’s one of the oldest thatched inns in Britain and is surrounded by beautiful scenery. The friendly atmosphere, boutique-like rooms and high standard of food are just some of the things The Cott Inn is praised for.

 

 

Bickley Mill, Newton Abbot

Hidden away from all the busy roads and streets is a hidden gem known as Bickley Mill. Known for its small intimate weddings and their variety of local ales to enjoy, Bickley Mill is a favourite amongst locals and visitors from all over. Be sure to check out its beautiful, spacious gardens and their festive menu.

 

 

The Pig’s Nose Inn, East Prawle

Overlooking the village green and with their real ales being dispensed straight from the barrels, The Pig’s Nose Inn is the definition of a traditional English pub. With a history of being a smugglers’ inn and a unique ‘knitting corner’, the inn has a great, quirky atmosphere that is popular with its guests. And if you are looking for a dog friendly pub, this place is that and more, even offering our canine friends a doggy menu of their own.

 

 

The Thatched Tavern, Maidencombe

Living up to its name with its old fashioned thatched roof, The Thatched Tavern is a four-star, cosy, cottage-style bar with a light and airy restaurant to dine in. Whether you’re looking for a traditional pub-style lunch or a more adventurous dish, their menu is varied and uses fresh, local, free range produce including fish, game and vegetables. So if you’ve spent the day exploring the countryside or roaming the beach which is just a stone’s throw away, why not warm yourself up with a pint of real ale by their roaring log fires?

 

The Thatched tavern Maidencombe

 

Lamb Inn, Sandford

2014’s runner-up to Best Pub in Britain, the Lamb Inn can be found in the middle of Devon. With their low ceilings, open fires and comfy couches, this 16th century building is able to cater for conferences, meetings, parties and locals with their meals cooked by award-winning chefs available seven days a week. So if you fancy a boutique style, community pub with open mic nights and quality wine, this is the pub to visit.

 

 

Church House Inn, Marldon

It’s not hard to see why the 700-year-old Church House Inn was awarded the “Best Country Pub in Devon” among other awards: this charming pub is the heart of village life and the restaurant and food standards that are provided to their customers is clearly of great importance. And with a wide range of local Real Ales, Ciders and organic drinks they take their responsibilities as the local meet up place very seriously.

 

 

The Staghunters Inn, Brendon

The Staghunters Inn is a quaint building of white brick with an antiquated thatched roof. With home-cooked food served in the cosy bar on a cold winter’s nights this is definitely one to visit.

 

 

The Mason Arms, Branscombe

After a nice coastal walk over the hills of Branscombe, the Masons Arms is the perfect drop-in. The pub is based in the picturesque village on the south west coast of Devon. With a large open fire to keep you toasty, especially in the colder weather, enjoy some of Devon’s finest ales or a warming cup of coffee. The extensive breakfast, afternoon and evening menus at the Mason Arms will leave you spoilt for choice; with dishes from a full English breakfast, steamed River Exe mussels with fries, Crispy St Austell Ale Battered Fish and a Chicken Liver Pâté & Tomato Chutney ploughman.

 

 

The Linny, Coffinswell, Newton Abbot

The owners of The Linny believe in using local produce, produced by local people, providing local jobs. With such a varied and delicious menu available, catering to vegetarians and children as well, this inn is definitely one to visit.

 

 

The Cricket Inn, Beesands

A B&B, restaurant and bar all rolled into one, The Cricket Inn is a business that has withstood storms, a mudslide and even a bomb. The pub is surrounded by National Trust and gives customers views of the Dartmouth Harbour entrance and the Start Point Lighthouse. With a head chef who’s been awarded a rosette, you can count on delicious food.

 

Cricket Inn

 

 

