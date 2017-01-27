6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

12 reasons you should spend Valentine’s Day in Devon

17:37 03 February 2017

Georgia Atkins

Ilfracombe at sunset. Taken by Charmaine(CC BY-ND2.0)

Ilfracombe at sunset. Taken by Charmaine(CC BY-ND2.0)

From watching the sunset on Ilfracombe’s beach to taking moonlit walks in Exeter, we have chosen 12 reasons to spend Valentine’s Day in Devon…

Browse the cobbled streets of Totnes, and find a gift for your loved one…

Fore Street, Totnes, Devon

…then retreat to the beach for a stroll as the sun sets.

Sunset - Exmouth, Devon (DSC08569a)

Take a walk through the picturesque village of Axmouth…

Axmouth, Devon

…then grab a pint at The Fingle Bridge Inn while enjoying views of the River Teign.

The Fingle Bridge Inn, River Teign, Devon

Watch the golden sunset over Ilfracombe’s pebbled beach…

Ilfracombe, North Devon, UK

…before taking a moonlit stroll across St Leonard’s bridge.

Foot-Bridge_3170

Go on an adventure to The Great Mewstone for mesmerising views…

The Great Mewstone at Wembury Point, Devon (Explored)

…or perhaps soak in some of Devon’s beautiful flora on the way to Brentor Church.

Wander down Dartmoor’s country lanes together...

An early morning walk in Devon

…then take a ramble through the hills of Silverton.

Devon Evening Glory

Take a pit-stop at the bridge and gaze at the calm waters of the River Dart…

Bridge over the River Dart, Devon

…and finish the day with a glass of Champagne to celebrate near Torquay harbour.

Christmas reflections at Torquay

