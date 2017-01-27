12 reasons you should spend Valentine’s Day in Devon

Ilfracombe at sunset. Taken by Charmaine(CC BY-ND2.0) Archant

From watching the sunset on Ilfracombe’s beach to taking moonlit walks in Exeter, we have chosen 12 reasons to spend Valentine’s Day in Devon…

Browse the cobbled streets of Totnes, and find a gift for your loved one…

…then retreat to the beach for a stroll as the sun sets.

Take a walk through the picturesque village of Axmouth…

…then grab a pint at The Fingle Bridge Inn while enjoying views of the River Teign.

Watch the golden sunset over Ilfracombe’s pebbled beach…

…before taking a moonlit stroll across St Leonard’s bridge.

Go on an adventure to The Great Mewstone for mesmerising views…

…or perhaps soak in some of Devon’s beautiful flora on the way to Brentor Church.

Wander down Dartmoor’s country lanes together...

…then take a ramble through the hills of Silverton.

Take a pit-stop at the bridge and gaze at the calm waters of the River Dart…

…and finish the day with a glass of Champagne to celebrate near Torquay harbour.