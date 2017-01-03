6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here
New

Devon hotel’s charity lunches fund cancer support

10:44 13 January 2017

Lydia Tewkesbury

The Horn of Plenty lunches will support charity

Archant

Dine out at the Horn of Plenty at Gulworthy and help Macmillan Cancer Support at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital

The Horn of Plenty near Tavistock is hosting charity lunches in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support at Derriford hospital. The hotel has raised £36,800 for Macmillan over the past five years.

“We are so grateful to the team at Horn of Plenty and the continued generosity of their guests,” said Sian Ward-Edwards, local fundraising manager for Macmillan. “Their contributions help us develop new services to support local people affected by cancer.”

The charity lunches run daily until 24 March, except on Sundays and Valentine’s Day. Guests can expect AA rosette fine dining, with award-winning dishes. Lunch is a set price of £16 for two courses and £20 for three, and afterwards guests are asked to donate to the charity.

The hotel is run by Julie Leivers and Damien Pease, and they chose Macmillan Cancer Support at Derriford as their charity.

Julie explains: “We all know people who have been affected by cancer and so the work of Macmillan is really close to all our hearts. We know that the funds raised are making a real difference to local people affected by cancer.”

To book lunch at the Horn of Plenty please call 01822 832528 or visit their website.

New: Devon hotel's charity lunches fund cancer support

