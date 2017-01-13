6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Celebrating the best of Exmoor in bite sizes!

13:23 16 January 2017

Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn

Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn

Archant

Eating out for less in Exmoor this February

Comment

DINERS from Exmoor wishing to eat out for less next month (February, 2017) can do so thanks to a scheme designed to help showcase the region’s top chefs, suppliers and producers. As part of the Exmoor Food Fest, restaurants across the area are offering specially priced menus, on selected days during February, to help encourage people to sample some home-grown talent.

Executive Chef, Sam Salway at The Jubilee Inn at West Anstey near South Molton, which is one of the leading establishments participating in the event, said: “We’re delighted once again to be taking part in the 2017 Exmoor Food Fest, which takes place all over the Moor from February 1 until 28.

“It’s the third annual event of its kind and a wonderful way of showcasing the very best the region has to offer. It is a celebration of local produce and talent, which we’re very passionate about here at The Jubilee Inn. Exmoor is home to many outstanding local products such as venison and Exmoor Caviar to name just two!”

The Jubilee Inn pub, restaurant and boutique hotel, which Sam co-owns with Claire Sellar-Elliott and family, will be running a special Exmoor Food Festival Menu on Tuesday to Thursday lunchtimes with two courses priced £10 and three courses £15.

Sam added: “We always strive to use as much produce as possible from regional or local suppliers who can provide us with quality local produce, which is fully traceable. We are already taking bookings for the Food Festival Menu and our own special menus for February as our customers have learned that often, we are unable to accommodate those without reservations and we are set for a really busy period! It’s all hands-on deck, or ‘all hands-on prep’ as we say in the kitchen!”

The Exmoor Food Fest runs throughout February and is organised by Elke Winzer who is also behind Exmoor4all, an online platform for all things Exmoor related, including an online shop, and the Exmoor Markets.

Elke said: “The Exmoor Food Fest helps local businesses in the hospitality sector to show off their skills. The festival deal of two courses for £10 tempts many people into restaurants at a time of year when business tends to be slow. Diners can download and print off a voucher to present at their chosen participating restaurant https://exmoorfoodfest.com/vouchers/ to qualify for the offer.

“For the first time this year all participating restaurants will also take part in the Taste of Exmoor Awards. Customers will be able to vote online for their best dining experience – the winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony at Butlins in Minehead at the end of March.

“Tearooms and village shops are also encouraged to sign up for the Exmoor Food Fest too.”

Information about all the restaurants signed up for the Exmoor Food Fest can be found at www.exmoorfoodfest.com.

The Jubilee Inn was taken on by Claire and her family in 2012. After having spent three years closed, they fully refurbished and re-launched it in 2015 with Sam’s help, and now after extensive renovations they are rejuvenating its fortunes.

She said: “We’ve created a successful restaurant and boutique B&B with an excellent reputation for ambience, customer service and fabulous food. We’re open throughout the week except Mondays, serving seasonal dishes with ingredients sourced from nearby. We also have six beautiful and individual hotel rooms that are all luxurious and inviting. We wanted to create a real home from home atmosphere, with all the little extra luxuries!”

All the bedrooms are ‘uniquely different’. They have en suite bathrooms with showers and beds with Vi-Spring mattresses and crisp linens.

Claire added: “We provide our guests with luxurious accommodation, fabulous fine dining in our restaurant or classic comfort food in our bar. All our dishes are cooked to perfection, feature local and regional seasonal produce and are accompanied by fine wines and ales.”

“As a family-run inn, we treat all our guests warmly and respect their needs and requirements, whether they are here for a meal, a celebration, a weekend of country pursuits or have come for a quiet, romantic weekend away for two. We’re also exceptionally family-orientated and can cater for babies and young children to order. As a parent myself, I know how important it is when going out with children to have them prioritized, so everyone has an enjoyable time so there are colouring books, pencils, board games and activities on hand here to keep them happy and contented!”

For further details about The Jubilee Inn, which is on B3227 at West Anstey near South Molton, or the wishing tree, please call 01398 341401 or visit www.thejubileeinn.co.uk.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Breakfast Week with Cafe Alf Resco

10:14
Cafe Alf Resco

Shake up your wake up with Cafe Alf Resco’s Breakfast Week, Monday 23rd to Friday 27th January!

Read more

Celebrating the best of Exmoor in bite sizes!

Yesterday, 13:23
Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn

Eating out for less in Exmoor this February

Read more

10 great Devon cocktail bars

Yesterday, 09:48 Grace Jalowiecka
Cosy Club, Exeter. Selina Cotton of Selina Cotton Photography©

The rise of the modern day cocktail bar has begun in earnest and here are just some of Devon’s finest to get your taste buds tingling.

Read more

Devon hotel’s charity lunches fund cancer support

Friday, January 13, 2017 Lydia Tewkesbury
The Horn of Plenty lunches will support charity

Dine out at the Horn of Plenty at Gulworthy and help Macmillan Cancer Support at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital

Read more

Burns Night Supper at Boringdon Hall

Monday, January 9, 2017
Boringdon Hall

Celebrate the historic poet Robert Burns at Boringdon Hall

Read more

Devon Cream Tea: 10 of the best places to visit

Monday, January 9, 2017
In Devon, the cream goes on first!

Whether you have strawberry or raspberry jam on your scones, or prefer Earl Grey to English breakfast tea - we've found 10 of the best tearooms that Devon has to offer

Read more

The apple fosterer: Rewe’s own champion cider maker

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Catherine Courtenay
Devon cider maker Polly Hilton

Cider maker Polly Hilton is nurturing a love of orchards and apples, as she tells Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

Monday, December 19, 2016 Tim Maddams
Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Read more

Festive afternoon tea in Devon: 10 of the best places to go

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Mince pies and champagne � FlairImages, Thinkstock

‘Tis the season to be jolly and nothing makes us happier than a festive cream tea. We pick ten of the best places in Devon to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a Christmas twist.

Read more

10 cosy pubs to visit in Devon

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just to relax in front of a log fire with a pint of local ale, we’ve picked out 10 cosy pubs in Devon for you to visit.

Read more

A Michelin feast: delicious Christmas recipes

Monday, December 12, 2016
Thomas Carr salmon

We asked the chefs behind Devon’s Michelin-starred restaurants to share their recipe ideas for a celebratory feast

Read more

6 of the best places for a hearty breakfast in Exeter

Friday, December 2, 2016 Jay Pitt
Artigiano, Exeter

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you can’t beat a good ol’ English fry up. From blueberry pancakes to avocado on toast, we pick six of Exeter’s best places to indulge in a hearty brunch

Read more

What’s on at the Oyster Shack this winter

Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oyster Shack in festive spirit

Nestled into the Avon Valley, The Oyster Shack – aka “Seafood Paradise” will be as warming and cosy as ever this Winter. Serving an array of mouth-watering catch of the day seafood and shellfish, depending on what’s been landed daily and what’s in season, it’s a must visit for any seafood lover.

Read more

Emy Mordue is our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner Emy Mordue with Mike Richards from Bradburys Kitchens

Devon has a new Home Cook champion and she’s set to take on the South West, reports Catherine Courtenay

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search