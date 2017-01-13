Celebrating the best of Exmoor in bite sizes!

Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn Archant

Eating out for less in Exmoor this February

DINERS from Exmoor wishing to eat out for less next month (February, 2017) can do so thanks to a scheme designed to help showcase the region’s top chefs, suppliers and producers. As part of the Exmoor Food Fest, restaurants across the area are offering specially priced menus, on selected days during February, to help encourage people to sample some home-grown talent.

Executive Chef, Sam Salway at The Jubilee Inn at West Anstey near South Molton, which is one of the leading establishments participating in the event, said: “We’re delighted once again to be taking part in the 2017 Exmoor Food Fest, which takes place all over the Moor from February 1 until 28.

“It’s the third annual event of its kind and a wonderful way of showcasing the very best the region has to offer. It is a celebration of local produce and talent, which we’re very passionate about here at The Jubilee Inn. Exmoor is home to many outstanding local products such as venison and Exmoor Caviar to name just two!”

The Jubilee Inn pub, restaurant and boutique hotel, which Sam co-owns with Claire Sellar-Elliott and family, will be running a special Exmoor Food Festival Menu on Tuesday to Thursday lunchtimes with two courses priced £10 and three courses £15.

Sam added: “We always strive to use as much produce as possible from regional or local suppliers who can provide us with quality local produce, which is fully traceable. We are already taking bookings for the Food Festival Menu and our own special menus for February as our customers have learned that often, we are unable to accommodate those without reservations and we are set for a really busy period! It’s all hands-on deck, or ‘all hands-on prep’ as we say in the kitchen!”

The Exmoor Food Fest runs throughout February and is organised by Elke Winzer who is also behind Exmoor4all, an online platform for all things Exmoor related, including an online shop, and the Exmoor Markets.

Elke said: “The Exmoor Food Fest helps local businesses in the hospitality sector to show off their skills. The festival deal of two courses for £10 tempts many people into restaurants at a time of year when business tends to be slow. Diners can download and print off a voucher to present at their chosen participating restaurant https://exmoorfoodfest.com/vouchers/ to qualify for the offer.

“For the first time this year all participating restaurants will also take part in the Taste of Exmoor Awards. Customers will be able to vote online for their best dining experience – the winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony at Butlins in Minehead at the end of March.

“Tearooms and village shops are also encouraged to sign up for the Exmoor Food Fest too.”

Information about all the restaurants signed up for the Exmoor Food Fest can be found at www.exmoorfoodfest.com.

The Jubilee Inn was taken on by Claire and her family in 2012. After having spent three years closed, they fully refurbished and re-launched it in 2015 with Sam’s help, and now after extensive renovations they are rejuvenating its fortunes.

She said: “We’ve created a successful restaurant and boutique B&B with an excellent reputation for ambience, customer service and fabulous food. We’re open throughout the week except Mondays, serving seasonal dishes with ingredients sourced from nearby. We also have six beautiful and individual hotel rooms that are all luxurious and inviting. We wanted to create a real home from home atmosphere, with all the little extra luxuries!”

All the bedrooms are ‘uniquely different’. They have en suite bathrooms with showers and beds with Vi-Spring mattresses and crisp linens.

Claire added: “We provide our guests with luxurious accommodation, fabulous fine dining in our restaurant or classic comfort food in our bar. All our dishes are cooked to perfection, feature local and regional seasonal produce and are accompanied by fine wines and ales.”

“As a family-run inn, we treat all our guests warmly and respect their needs and requirements, whether they are here for a meal, a celebration, a weekend of country pursuits or have come for a quiet, romantic weekend away for two. We’re also exceptionally family-orientated and can cater for babies and young children to order. As a parent myself, I know how important it is when going out with children to have them prioritized, so everyone has an enjoyable time so there are colouring books, pencils, board games and activities on hand here to keep them happy and contented!”

For further details about The Jubilee Inn, which is on B3227 at West Anstey near South Molton, or the wishing tree, please call 01398 341401 or visit www.thejubileeinn.co.uk.