6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Devon Cream Tea: 10 of the best places to visit

08:13 09 January 2017

In Devon, the cream goes on first!

In Devon, the cream goes on first!

Archant

Whether you have strawberry or raspberry jam on your scones, or prefer Earl Grey to English breakfast tea - we've found 10 of the best tearooms that Devon has to offer

1 Comments

1) Hidden Treasure Tea Room, Exeter Fore Street.

A little gem in the heart of Exeter. The Hidden Treasure tea room is situated on Fore Street, only 200 from the infamous House That Moved, and is the perfect stop off for those touring the city gates. China crockery, elegant cutlery and a warm, friendly atmosphere will await you on arrival. This vintage tea room excels in providing delicious home made cakes and a range of fine teas and coffee.

 

Anytime for tea

A photo posted by Rebecca Ong Shihui (@honeysunnyside) on

2) Otterton Mill, Budleigh Salterton.

Otterton Mill in the heart of Devon is a glorious setting to sit down and relax with a cream tea or two. Their scones are made fresh every day using their finest flour milled on site, with the all important accompaniments sourced only 30 miles away. Also baking speciality breads such as, granary, spelt and rye, you will not find anything as fresh as these. So if you are either walking, cycling or riding alongside the River Otter, go and indulge in the delights of Otterton Mill.

 

clottet cream tea

A photo posted by @juliamangeng on

3) The Old Forge Caffé, Chagford

Nestled in the beautiful grounds of Dartmoor's National Park is this cosy award-winning café. Built in the 1800s, The Old Forge has an abundance of character and a welcoming and warm atmosphere for you to put your feet up on a comfy armchair enjoy your cream tea. The café was recognised for its outstanding customer service and delicious homemade cakes, scones and sweet treats at the 'Café Life' awards in 2015.

4) Chambercombe Manor, Ilfracombe.

Chambercombe Manor is perfectly secluded from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nestled into the valley close to the Heritage Coast of Ilfracombe, the manor is perfect for those who want to enjoy a homely and quaint atmosphere whilst sipping and eating tea and scones. Although the manor is renowned for its haunted hallways, the atmosphere is certainly peaceful and it is hard to envisage such natural beauty, but the manor has it all.

 

A shot from the weekend #chambercombemanor #Devon #history

A photo posted by Tom (@tom.gpi) on

5) Jolly Roger, Exeter Quayside.

Exeter's quayside is renowned for its bespoke, historic atmosphere and has many restaurants and cafes to suit anybody's taste buds. However, the Jolly Roger tearoom is the place to go for a mouth-watering tea delight. The Cream Tea itself is a sight to die for, but when presented on Portmeirion and China tea cups it is even more splendid. With a vast array of different jams, flavoured scones and teas, the Jolly Roger certainly excels in the bid for the best Devon Cream Tea. Sitting in the charismatic interior and looking out on the quayside is the perfect way to spend your afternoon.

 

Cream teas by the quay in Exeter. Probably the most British meal I've ever had in my life! 🇬🇧 #bihahtravels

A photo posted by Nabihah Wan Nordin (@nabihahwn) on


6) Fingle Bridge Inn- Drewsteignton.

Perched on the banks of Fingle Bridge is an elegant Inn that serves not only the perfect cream tea, but also a memorable environment that will take your breath away. After clambering the magnificent hills and (when in season) walking through the bluebell embankment, Fingle Bridge Inn will be at your disposal for a well earned break. A welcoming and friendly atmosphere will make you enjoy your cream tea that little bit more.

 

 

#dartmoor

A photo posted by Richard Randall (@rrandall) on

 

7) Southern Cross Guest House and Tea Rooms, Newton Poppleford.

The Southern Cross Guest House and Tea Rooms has enjoyed its excellent reputation over the years and continues to go from strength to strength. It would be hard to find anywhere more exquisite in Sidmouth to enjoy a cream tea. The Maple, Eucalyptus and Spruce trees permeate the grounds as you sit and enjoy freshly baked scones and Guernsey rich clotted cream.

 

 

#Devon #creamtea

A photo posted by Nadine Eden (@nad_eden) on

 

8) Strand Tea Rooms, Plymouth Barbican.

The Barbican is a delightful atmosphere that cultivates hundreds of years of history. Cobbled streets line the surrounding area and along one of them stands Strand Tea Rooms. Providing tantalising teas and a generous cream tea portion, as well as a view of Sutton Harbour, it is hard not to find anything not to love about it.

 

 

#cutestcafeever!

A photo posted by Zeynep Ozmen (@zeozmen) on

 

9) The Cream Tea Café, Church Lane, Barnstaple

Yards from the centre of Barnstaple lies The Cream Tea café. You will find a taste of authentic Devon baking, in a fabulous setting. Situated just off of the Tarka Trail, the café is a brilliant pit-stop for everyone. The all important tea and scones do not disappoint, with a generous helping of both, the traveller will certainly be energised and ready to carry on their adventures.

 

 

Cutest place ever

A photo posted by Sam (@sammy_rizzle) on

 

10) The Thatch, Croyde

In the small but very much alive town village of Croyde lies The Thatch. Only a few hundred metres from one of the top surfing destinations in the South west, it is a great setting to wind down after a morning on the waves. Recently celebrating 25 years of business, it has catered for many and strives to provide a great atmosphere to relax in. The Devon Cream tea will not be found anywhere as intriguing and exciting as The Thatch.

 

 

#creamtea #birthday #thethatchcroyde #holiday

A photo posted by Hannah Coleman  (@hanaacoleman) on

;

 

1 comment

  • Angles, Babbacombe should be on this list!

    Report this comment

    Nicholas Hayman

    Friday, February 27, 2015

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

More from Food & Drink

Burns Night Supper at Boringdon Hall

Mon, 11:13
Boringdon Hall

Celebrate the historic poet Robert Burns at Boringdon Hall

Read more

Devon Cream Tea: 10 of the best places to visit

Mon, 08:13
In Devon, the cream goes on first!

Whether you have strawberry or raspberry jam on your scones, or prefer Earl Grey to English breakfast tea - we've found 10 of the best tearooms that Devon has to offer

Read more

The apple fosterer: Rewe’s own champion cider maker

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Catherine Courtenay
Devon cider maker Polly Hilton

Cider maker Polly Hilton is nurturing a love of orchards and apples, as she tells Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

Monday, December 19, 2016 Tim Maddams
Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Read more

Festive afternoon tea in Devon: 10 of the best places to go

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Mince pies and champagne � FlairImages, Thinkstock

‘Tis the season to be jolly and nothing makes us happier than a festive cream tea. We pick ten of the best places in Devon to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a Christmas twist.

Read more

10 cosy pubs to visit in Devon

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just to relax in front of a log fire with a pint of local ale, we’ve picked out 10 cosy pubs in Devon for you to visit.

Read more

A Michelin feast: delicious Christmas recipes

Monday, December 12, 2016
Thomas Carr salmon

We asked the chefs behind Devon’s Michelin-starred restaurants to share their recipe ideas for a celebratory feast

Read more

6 of the best places for a hearty breakfast in Exeter

Friday, December 2, 2016 Jay Pitt
Artigiano, Exeter

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you can’t beat a good ol’ English fry up. From blueberry pancakes to avocado on toast, we pick six of Exeter’s best places to indulge in a hearty brunch

Read more

What’s on at the Oyster Shack this winter

Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oyster Shack in festive spirit

Nestled into the Avon Valley, The Oyster Shack – aka “Seafood Paradise” will be as warming and cosy as ever this Winter. Serving an array of mouth-watering catch of the day seafood and shellfish, depending on what’s been landed daily and what’s in season, it’s a must visit for any seafood lover.

Read more

Emy Mordue is our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner Emy Mordue with Mike Richards from Bradburys Kitchens

Devon has a new Home Cook champion and she’s set to take on the South West, reports Catherine Courtenay

Read more

When sir’s a chef: famous Devon chefs share their culinary skills

Tuesday, November 15, 2016 Catherine Courtenay
City College Plymouth

Devon’s A-list chefs are also familiar faces in the county’s colleges and schools, as Catherine Courtenay discovers

Read more

Seafood restaurants in Devon: 12 of the best places to go

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 Georgia Atkins
Lobster at The Oyster Shack

From post-surf hangouts to some of the county’s finest dining establishments, we pick twelve of the best seafood restaurants in Devon

Read more

Patrick’s Pub Trawls: this month we visit The Drewe Arms in Broadhembury

Monday, October 31, 2016
The Drewe Arms, Broadhembury

In his regular series of columns for Devon Life, Patrick McCaig of The Otter Brewery takes us on a trawl of some of his favourite pubs

Read more

Face to face with Devon’s grumpiest chefs: John Burton and Chris Sherville

Monday, October 17, 2016 Catherine Courtenay
John Burton Race and Chris Sherville launch The Grumpy Chefs catering business

Catherine Courtenay braves coffee and croissants with Devon’s most bad tempered chefs

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search