Devon Cream Tea: 10 of the best places to visit

In Devon, the cream goes on first! Archant

Whether you have strawberry or raspberry jam on your scones, or prefer Earl Grey to English breakfast tea - we've found 10 of the best tearooms that Devon has to offer

1) Hidden Treasure Tea Room, Exeter Fore Street.

A little gem in the heart of Exeter. The Hidden Treasure tea room is situated on Fore Street, only 200 from the infamous House That Moved, and is the perfect stop off for those touring the city gates. China crockery, elegant cutlery and a warm, friendly atmosphere will await you on arrival. This vintage tea room excels in providing delicious home made cakes and a range of fine teas and coffee.

Anytime for tea A photo posted by Rebecca Ong Shihui (@honeysunnyside) on Jan 19, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

2) Otterton Mill, Budleigh Salterton.

Otterton Mill in the heart of Devon is a glorious setting to sit down and relax with a cream tea or two. Their scones are made fresh every day using their finest flour milled on site, with the all important accompaniments sourced only 30 miles away. Also baking speciality breads such as, granary, spelt and rye, you will not find anything as fresh as these. So if you are either walking, cycling or riding alongside the River Otter, go and indulge in the delights of Otterton Mill.

clottet cream tea A photo posted by @juliamangeng on Aug 2, 2016 at 10:31am PDT

3) The Old Forge Caffé, Chagford

Nestled in the beautiful grounds of Dartmoor's National Park is this cosy award-winning café. Built in the 1800s, The Old Forge has an abundance of character and a welcoming and warm atmosphere for you to put your feet up on a comfy armchair enjoy your cream tea. The café was recognised for its outstanding customer service and delicious homemade cakes, scones and sweet treats at the 'Café Life' awards in 2015.

4) Chambercombe Manor, Ilfracombe.

Chambercombe Manor is perfectly secluded from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nestled into the valley close to the Heritage Coast of Ilfracombe, the manor is perfect for those who want to enjoy a homely and quaint atmosphere whilst sipping and eating tea and scones. Although the manor is renowned for its haunted hallways, the atmosphere is certainly peaceful and it is hard to envisage such natural beauty, but the manor has it all.

A shot from the weekend #chambercombemanor #Devon #history A photo posted by Tom (@tom.gpi) on Mar 14, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

5) Jolly Roger, Exeter Quayside.

Exeter's quayside is renowned for its bespoke, historic atmosphere and has many restaurants and cafes to suit anybody's taste buds. However, the Jolly Roger tearoom is the place to go for a mouth-watering tea delight. The Cream Tea itself is a sight to die for, but when presented on Portmeirion and China tea cups it is even more splendid. With a vast array of different jams, flavoured scones and teas, the Jolly Roger certainly excels in the bid for the best Devon Cream Tea. Sitting in the charismatic interior and looking out on the quayside is the perfect way to spend your afternoon.

Cream teas by the quay in Exeter. Probably the most British meal I've ever had in my life! 🇬🇧 #bihahtravels A photo posted by Nabihah Wan Nordin (@nabihahwn) on May 31, 2015 at 5:05am PDT



6) Fingle Bridge Inn- Drewsteignton.

Perched on the banks of Fingle Bridge is an elegant Inn that serves not only the perfect cream tea, but also a memorable environment that will take your breath away. After clambering the magnificent hills and (when in season) walking through the bluebell embankment, Fingle Bridge Inn will be at your disposal for a well earned break. A welcoming and friendly atmosphere will make you enjoy your cream tea that little bit more.

#dartmoor A photo posted by Richard Randall (@rrandall) on May 3, 2015 at 6:39am PDT

7) Southern Cross Guest House and Tea Rooms, Newton Poppleford.

The Southern Cross Guest House and Tea Rooms has enjoyed its excellent reputation over the years and continues to go from strength to strength. It would be hard to find anywhere more exquisite in Sidmouth to enjoy a cream tea. The Maple, Eucalyptus and Spruce trees permeate the grounds as you sit and enjoy freshly baked scones and Guernsey rich clotted cream.

#Devon #creamtea A photo posted by Nadine Eden (@nad_eden) on Jul 23, 2016 at 8:54am PDT

8) Strand Tea Rooms, Plymouth Barbican.

The Barbican is a delightful atmosphere that cultivates hundreds of years of history. Cobbled streets line the surrounding area and along one of them stands Strand Tea Rooms. Providing tantalising teas and a generous cream tea portion, as well as a view of Sutton Harbour, it is hard not to find anything not to love about it.

#cutestcafeever! A photo posted by Zeynep Ozmen (@zeozmen) on Jan 30, 2014 at 5:18am PST

9) The Cream Tea Café, Church Lane, Barnstaple

Yards from the centre of Barnstaple lies The Cream Tea café. You will find a taste of authentic Devon baking, in a fabulous setting. Situated just off of the Tarka Trail, the café is a brilliant pit-stop for everyone. The all important tea and scones do not disappoint, with a generous helping of both, the traveller will certainly be energised and ready to carry on their adventures.

Cutest place ever A photo posted by Sam (@sammy_rizzle) on Nov 21, 2015 at 4:17am PST

10) The Thatch, Croyde

In the small but very much alive town village of Croyde lies The Thatch. Only a few hundred metres from one of the top surfing destinations in the South west, it is a great setting to wind down after a morning on the waves. Recently celebrating 25 years of business, it has catered for many and strives to provide a great atmosphere to relax in. The Devon Cream tea will not be found anywhere as intriguing and exciting as The Thatch.

#creamtea #birthday #thethatchcroyde #holiday A photo posted by Hannah Coleman (@hanaacoleman) on May 19, 2015 at 4:56am PDT

