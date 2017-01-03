Burns Night Supper at Boringdon Hall
11:13 09 January 2017
Matthew Hawkey
Celebrate the historic poet Robert Burns at Boringdon Hall
Join Boringdon Hall for a celebration of the historic poet Robert Burns for an intimate Scottish inspired supper on Wednesday 25th January at 7pm.
An evening to savour a menu of dining delights designed by Head Chef, Scott Paton, accompanied by a tempting wine pairing carefully selected by our in-house sommelier.
£79.50 per person, booking is essential.
Visit www.boringdonhall.co.uk or call 01752 344455 to book your space.