Burns Night Supper at Boringdon Hall

Boringdon Hall Matthew Hawkey

Celebrate the historic poet Robert Burns at Boringdon Hall

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Join Boringdon Hall for a celebration of the historic poet Robert Burns for an intimate Scottish inspired supper on Wednesday 25th January at 7pm.

An evening to savour a menu of dining delights designed by Head Chef, Scott Paton, accompanied by a tempting wine pairing carefully selected by our in-house sommelier.

£79.50 per person, booking is essential.

Visit www.boringdonhall.co.uk or call 01752 344455 to book your space.