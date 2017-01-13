Breakfast Week with Cafe Alf Resco

Cafe Alf Resco Archant

Shake up your wake up with Cafe Alf Resco’s Breakfast Week, Monday 23rd to Friday 27th January!

Cafe Alf Resco is inviting all local school children to become Breakfast Champions and join them for Free Porridge or Pancakes, from 7am, every morning during Breakfast week, giving them a winter warming, energy boost, start to their day before they head off to school. Charles Baughan from Westaway Sausages will also be cooking up a Free Sausage Sizzle on Friday 27th featuring their mouth watering sausage whirls, and their delicious hogs pudding!

Cafe Alf Resco, featured recently in the Guardian’s 50 best breakfasts in the UK, will also be offering a number of Breakfast Specials such as Alf’s Pick ’n’ Mix Porridge; delicious home made cereals; Breakfast Energy Bars & Breakfast Power Smoothies for breakfast on the go as well as home made jams and their award winning marmalades, not forgetting their infamous Alf’s full breakfast! Accompanying this wonderful array of home cooked foods are a range of children’s activities, such as; “draw your favourite breakfast” competition and word search puzzles as well as free breakfast recipe booklets to take home too. Check out our Facebook page ( facebook.com/CafeAlfRescoDartmouth) for further details!

Also on Friday 27th, Alf’s will be crossing the river and serving up their delicious pancakes at Kingswear Primary School Breakfast Club.

Join in the conversation on Twitter with #AlfsBreakfastWeek or #Shakeupyourwakeup or post pictures of your favourite breakfasts on Alf’s Facebook page and celebrate the most important meal of the day.