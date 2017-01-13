10 great Devon cocktail bars

Cosy Club, Exeter.

The rise of the modern day cocktail bar has begun in earnest and here are just some of Devon’s finest to get your taste buds tingling.

Oddfellows Gastro bar and cocktail lounge, Exeter.

Right on the outskirts of the energetic night life of the city centre is an intriguing cocktail bar that describes itself as a ‘independent oasis in the desert of bad cocktails’. The SpeakEasy cocktail bar is a far cry from the bad mixes and terrible tastes of the revolutionary 80s era. The mixologists at Oddfellows have tailored their cocktails to suit the tastes of the customer and with the ever changing world of spirits and mixers, there is sure to be something that will fulfil your cocktail needs.

Coal, Exeter.

This earthy and vibrant bar has an atmosphere which is second to none. With heated seating outside and a more than comfortable arrangement inside, sipping cocktails could not be any more indulgent. The vast array of cocktails is impressive with several brand of Gin available to make your cocktail just as unique as the last. Coal provides a taste to cater for any individual, right down to the last squeeze of lime.

Claytons and the Glasshouse, Barnstaple.

Establishing itself as the number one premium bar in North Devon, the lounge is a delightful cocktail bar that oozes sophistication and elegance. Whatever the time of day, customers are able to choose from a range of spirit based drinks. The soft ambience resonates through the lounge and leaves a calm and collected atmosphere for you to enjoy.

Café Mambo, Torquay.

The rooftop at Café Mambo is the place to go when looking for a sunset view over Torquay harbour. Looking over the bay, the cushioned and beautifully lit terrace is a secluded gem in the lively English Riviera. The unrivalled rooftop setting is the perfect place to socialise and indulge in the vast range of cocktails that they have to offer, anything from a Dry Martini to a Caipiroska.

Rhodes @ the Dome, Plymouth.

Rhodes @ the Dome is the perfect setting to retreat to after a long day of shopping in the city centre, or as a work day treat. The elegant and clean cut bar is tempting to any customer and provides a unique and exciting atmosphere to enjoy as well as the cocktails. Expertly shaken, each cocktail is hand crafted beautifully and is not worth missing. It is hard not to be impressed with the excellent service that the staff provide.

Bronx Bar & ‘Cue, Teignmouth

Step into the American cuisine joint of Bronx Bar & ‘Cue in Teignmouth, with a range of adventurous cocktails and of course the classics to enjoy. Alongside tipples full of premium and homemade spirits, why not enjoy a mouth-watering dish such as the Flame Grilled Teriyaki Swordfish or the Big Bad Wolf hot dog.

Soho lounge and bar, Torquay

Enjoy a fine style London experience by the sea while sipping on one of the 80 cocktails that are on offer at the Soho Lounge and Bar, positioned in Torquay’s town centre. This sophisticated venue, ideal for drinking and dining, is open late from Wednesday to Saturday with top DJ entertainment on the weekends to end the week on a high.

The Treasury, Plymouth

For a chance to catch up with friends take a trip down to The Treasury, hidden in vibrant Plymouth’s side streets. From their Spiced Apple Rickey, a combination of Morgan’s spiced rum and sharp, yet sweet flavourings to their champagne based, creamy concoction of Treasury Spring Punch, there’s plenty to suit every taste.

Cosy Club, Exeter

Nestled on the ground floor of the old Dean Clarke Hospital, with a quirky, eclectic interior, Cosy Club is the perfect spot for a ‘Teatime Tipple’. For the adventurous, enjoy a ‘Smoked Julep’, a beverage infused with Evan Williams Bourbon and mint or an ‘English Rose’, a glass of Hendrick’s gin with a dash of refreshing lemon juice and rose water or play it safe with the classic Piña Colada. Between 4pm and 7pm during the week, enjoy any two cocktails for £9.50.

Bar Electric, Woolacombe

Soak in views of Woolacombe’s beautiful golden beach as you sip on an Espresso Martini or fruity daiquiri in the comfort of Bar Electric. Four-legged friends are welcome too which makes it the ideal place to relax after a walk by the sea. On a Friday night enjoy 2 for 1 cocktails and live music entertainment on Wednesdays and Sundays.