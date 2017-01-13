6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

10 great Devon cocktail bars

09:48 16 January 2017

Grace Jalowiecka

Cosy Club, Exeter. Selina Cotton of Selina Cotton Photography©

Cosy Club, Exeter. Selina Cotton of Selina Cotton Photography©

$image.copyright

The rise of the modern day cocktail bar has begun in earnest and here are just some of Devon’s finest to get your taste buds tingling.

Comment
 

Can't remember the name or what was in the cocktail but looks pretty cool #cocktails #fancy

A photo posted by Kate Haydon (@kate_haydon) on

 
Oddfellows Gastro bar and cocktail lounge, Exeter.

Right on the outskirts of the energetic night life of the city centre is an intriguing cocktail bar that describes itself as a ‘independent oasis in the desert of bad cocktails’. The SpeakEasy cocktail bar is a far cry from the bad mixes and terrible tastes of the revolutionary 80s era. The mixologists at Oddfellows have tailored their cocktails to suit the tastes of the customer and with the ever changing world of spirits and mixers, there is sure to be something that will fulfil your cocktail needs.

 

 

Cocktails & lunch 😜 @karen_fowles @rebecca_alice_x #exeter #princesshay #festive

A photo posted by A M B E R 💎 (@amberwibrow_x) on

 
Coal, Exeter.

This earthy and vibrant bar has an atmosphere which is second to none. With heated seating outside and a more than comfortable arrangement inside, sipping cocktails could not be any more indulgent. The vast array of cocktails is impressive with several brand of Gin available to make your cocktail just as unique as the last. Coal provides a taste to cater for any individual, right down to the last squeeze of lime.

 

 

 

Cocktail time 🍸🕰 #cocktails #longislandicetea #yummy #instadaily #instamoment #claytons

A photo posted by Xenia Coole (@xeniac_91) on

 

Claytons and the Glasshouse, Barnstaple.

Establishing itself as the number one premium bar in North Devon, the lounge is a delightful cocktail bar that oozes sophistication and elegance. Whatever the time of day, customers are able to choose from a range of spirit based drinks. The soft ambience resonates through the lounge and leaves a calm and collected atmosphere for you to enjoy.

 

 

 

Cocktail hour 🍸@lstringer89 #Torquay #cocktail #cheeky

A photo posted by 💕 Vintageous Rags (@gracey_s) on

 

Café Mambo, Torquay.

The rooftop at Café Mambo is the place to go when looking for a sunset view over Torquay harbour. Looking over the bay, the cushioned and beautifully lit terrace is a secluded gem in the lively English Riviera. The unrivalled rooftop setting is the perfect place to socialise and indulge in the vast range of cocktails that they have to offer, anything from a Dry Martini to a Caipiroska.

 

 

 

Rhodes @ the Dome, Plymouth.

Rhodes @ the Dome is the perfect setting to retreat to after a long day of shopping in the city centre, or as a work day treat. The elegant and clean cut bar is tempting to any customer and provides a unique and exciting atmosphere to enjoy as well as the cocktails. Expertly shaken, each cocktail is hand crafted beautifully and is not worth missing. It is hard not to be impressed with the excellent service that the staff provide.

 

 

 

Kali's tears, #hibiscus lemoon sherbet, #beefeater creme de rhubarb, creme de fraise #mixology #teignmouth #cocktails

A photo posted by Bronx Bar & 'Cue (@paddyfog) on

 

Bronx Bar & ‘Cue, Teignmouth

Step into the American cuisine joint of Bronx Bar & ‘Cue in Teignmouth, with a range of adventurous cocktails and of course the classics to enjoy. Alongside tipples full of premium and homemade spirits, why not enjoy a mouth-watering dish such as the Flame Grilled Teriyaki Swordfish or the Big Bad Wolf hot dog.

 

 

 

Soho lounge and bar, Torquay

Enjoy a fine style London experience by the sea while sipping on one of the 80 cocktails that are on offer at the Soho Lounge and Bar, positioned in Torquay’s town centre. This sophisticated venue, ideal for drinking and dining, is open late from Wednesday to Saturday with top DJ entertainment on the weekends to end the week on a high.   

 

 

 

Flaming pornstar martini! Another one to try @carla__hicks 😍 you'd love this one x

A photo posted by Danielle (@archie1985) on

 

The Treasury, Plymouth

For a chance to catch up with friends take a trip down to The Treasury, hidden in vibrant Plymouth’s side streets. From their Spiced Apple Rickey, a combination of Morgan’s spiced rum and sharp, yet sweet flavourings to their champagne based, creamy concoction of Treasury Spring Punch, there’s plenty to suit every taste.

 

 

 

🌹🍸 #cosyclub #exeter #drinks #cocktails #englishrose #prosecco #gin #petals #pretty

A photo posted by a m y a l e x a n d r a (@amyalexandrasmith) on

 

Cosy Club, Exeter

Nestled on the ground floor of the old Dean Clarke Hospital, with a quirky, eclectic interior, Cosy Club is the perfect spot for a ‘Teatime Tipple’. For the adventurous, enjoy a ‘Smoked Julep’, a beverage infused with Evan Williams Bourbon and mint or an ‘English Rose’, a glass of Hendrick’s gin with a dash of refreshing lemon juice and rose water or play it safe with the classic Piña Colada. Between 4pm and 7pm during the week, enjoy any two cocktails for £9.50.

 

 

 

Cocktails in the sun at #barelectric #woolacombe #whynot

A photo posted by Bar Electric, Woolacombe (@bar_electric) on

 

Bar Electric, Woolacombe

Soak in views of Woolacombe’s beautiful golden beach as you sip on an Espresso Martini or fruity daiquiri in the comfort of Bar Electric. Four-legged friends are welcome too which makes it the ideal place to relax after a walk by the sea. On a Friday night enjoy 2 for 1 cocktails and live music entertainment on Wednesdays and Sundays.

 

 

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Devon Life visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Devon Life staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Devon Life account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More from Food & Drink

Breakfast Week with Cafe Alf Resco

10:14
Cafe Alf Resco

Shake up your wake up with Cafe Alf Resco’s Breakfast Week, Monday 23rd to Friday 27th January!

Read more

Celebrating the best of Exmoor in bite sizes!

Yesterday, 13:23
Sam and Claire from The Jubilee Inn

Eating out for less in Exmoor this February

Read more

10 great Devon cocktail bars

Yesterday, 09:48 Grace Jalowiecka
Cosy Club, Exeter. Selina Cotton of Selina Cotton Photography©

The rise of the modern day cocktail bar has begun in earnest and here are just some of Devon’s finest to get your taste buds tingling.

Read more

Devon hotel’s charity lunches fund cancer support

Friday, January 13, 2017 Lydia Tewkesbury
The Horn of Plenty lunches will support charity

Dine out at the Horn of Plenty at Gulworthy and help Macmillan Cancer Support at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital

Read more

Burns Night Supper at Boringdon Hall

Monday, January 9, 2017
Boringdon Hall

Celebrate the historic poet Robert Burns at Boringdon Hall

Read more

Devon Cream Tea: 10 of the best places to visit

Monday, January 9, 2017
In Devon, the cream goes on first!

Whether you have strawberry or raspberry jam on your scones, or prefer Earl Grey to English breakfast tea - we've found 10 of the best tearooms that Devon has to offer

Read more

The apple fosterer: Rewe’s own champion cider maker

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Catherine Courtenay
Devon cider maker Polly Hilton

Cider maker Polly Hilton is nurturing a love of orchards and apples, as she tells Catherine Courtenay

Read more

Try something different: Game Christmas recipe

Monday, December 19, 2016 Tim Maddams
Photo by Guy Harrop/Taste Of Game. Pic of Chef Tim Maddams preparing game dishes, UK. image copyright guy harrop info@guyharrop.com 07866 464282

For an alternative Christmas dish, why not opt for some game? Tim Maddams has a couple of suggestions which may just tempt even those die hard turkey fans

Read more

Festive afternoon tea in Devon: 10 of the best places to go

Tuesday, December 13, 2016 Hayley Cooper
Mince pies and champagne � FlairImages, Thinkstock

‘Tis the season to be jolly and nothing makes us happier than a festive cream tea. We pick ten of the best places in Devon to enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with a Christmas twist.

Read more

10 cosy pubs to visit in Devon

Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Cott Inn, Dartington. Taken by Carey Marks ©

Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal or just to relax in front of a log fire with a pint of local ale, we’ve picked out 10 cosy pubs in Devon for you to visit.

Read more

A Michelin feast: delicious Christmas recipes

Monday, December 12, 2016
Thomas Carr salmon

We asked the chefs behind Devon’s Michelin-starred restaurants to share their recipe ideas for a celebratory feast

Read more

6 of the best places for a hearty breakfast in Exeter

Friday, December 2, 2016 Jay Pitt
Artigiano, Exeter

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you can’t beat a good ol’ English fry up. From blueberry pancakes to avocado on toast, we pick six of Exeter’s best places to indulge in a hearty brunch

Read more

What’s on at the Oyster Shack this winter

Monday, November 28, 2016
The Oyster Shack in festive spirit

Nestled into the Avon Valley, The Oyster Shack – aka “Seafood Paradise” will be as warming and cosy as ever this Winter. Serving an array of mouth-watering catch of the day seafood and shellfish, depending on what’s been landed daily and what’s in season, it’s a must visit for any seafood lover.

Read more

Emy Mordue is our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner

Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Our 2016 Devon Home Cook winner Emy Mordue with Mike Richards from Bradburys Kitchens

Devon has a new Home Cook champion and she’s set to take on the South West, reports Catherine Courtenay

Read more
 
South West Life advert link
 
South West Life advert link

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Topics of Interest

Food and Drink Directory

Subscribe or buy a mag today

Devon Life Subscriptions

subscription ad
Devon Life Application Link


Local Business Directory

Devon's trusted business finder

Job search in your local area



Search For a Car In Your Area

Property Search