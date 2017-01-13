6 ISSUES FOR £6 Subscribe to Devon Life today click here

Win a shopping trip and romantic night away courtesy of Princesshay and Hotel Du Vin

14:55 20 January 2017

Valentine's Day

With Valentine’s Day in sight, couples are starting to think about how to wow their significant other this February.

Whether it’s chocolates from Hotel Chocolat, treatment at The Cove or a Molton Brown goodies, Princesshay has a vast variety of options, ready to save the day for those struggling to find the perfect gift. With high-end high street retailers such as Reiss, Moss Bros and Hobbs at the ready for those who want to splash the cash and Tiger and Inside Out the perfect place to pick up those little trinkets, getting stuck for ideas in the run up to Valentine’s Day will become a thing of the past.

If a grand plan is on the agenda, we’ve teamed up with Princesshay and Hotel Du Vin to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £50 Princesshay Gift Card, dinner at Café Rouge in Princesshay and a night’s stay for two at Hotel Du Vin, Exeter.

Cafe Rouge in ExeterCafe Rouge in Exeter

For your chance to win this fantastic Valentine’s Day prize package and treat your loved one, simply answer the following question:

What day in February does Valentine’s Day fall on this year (2017)?

A:Monday B:Tuesday C:Wednesday

T&Cs

•£50 Princesshay Gift Card valid for 12 months with no cash alternative

•Hotel Du Vin stay for 2 people, room only on Sunday night

•Hotel Du Vin: Rate can be cancelled up to 3pm on the day prior to arrival. Subject to availability

•Dinner at Café Rouge, Princesshay for 2 people ONLY

•Dinner at Café Rouge, Princesshay need to be booked in advance and cannot be used alongside any other discounts

•Dinner at Café Rouge, Princesshay: two Café Rouge 3 course + fizz packages

•Dinner at Café Rouge, Princesshay Exeter branch only

•No cash alternative

•Non-refundable

By entering this competition, you agree to receive marketing communications from Princesshay, Exeter and Hotel Du Vin.

Competition entry closes at 5pm February 8th 2017.

