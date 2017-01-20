Win

Win a meal at all eight Queen Street Dining restaurants

Queen St Dining Matt Austin

Win a meal for two at every restaurant in Exeter’s new Queen St. Dining quarter

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are seven new restaurants in Exeter’s Queen St. Dining development with the final, eighth restaurant, Polpo, due to open soon.

The restaurants are hugely varied and offer a taste of foods from around the world including Middle Eastern, American, Scandinavian, Caribbean and Italian.

We’ve got a fantastic prize to offer one lucky reader of a meal for two in EVERY Queen St. Dining restaurant (including Polpo) in our competition.

To enter, simply answer the question: Which royal figure was Queen Street named after?

The winner will be notified after the closing date of 28 February 2017 and will be the first correct entry drawn from all entries received.

The prizes:

Absurd Bird: 40 Absurd Dollars, (equivalent to £40 of vouchers)

Comptoir Libanais: £50 worth of vouchers

Gourmet Burger Kitchen: £50 worth of vouchers

Kupp: voucher for two people for a Bottomless Brunch

Polpo: £70 worth of vouchers

The Stable: Pizza and cider board each for two people

The Terrace: £50 of vouchers

Turtle Bay: Voucher for two courses and a welcome drink per person.

To enter send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to competitions@devonlife.co.uk putting Queen Street Dining in the subject field or you can enter here