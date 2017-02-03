Win

WIN A CHILDREN’S NATURAL MATTRESS

One lucky winner will win a completely chemical-free Cottonsafe® children’s mattress (worth £199 - suitable from 3 to 12 years old) and three runners-up will receive a £50 off voucher.

Parents often struggle with their children not getting enough sleep. Now help is at hand as The Children’s Sleep Charity is coming to Devon.

Liz Dowen, a qualified Sleep Practitioner from Cottonsafe® Natural Mattress, is working with The Children’s Sleep Charity to deliver a Sleep Tight two-day course at Buckfast Abbey in March.

Sleep Tight is an effective, time-limited behavioural sleep programme. The training is for practitioners working directly with families like support workers, nursery nurses and health visitors. Evaluation found that on average, children had 2.5 hours more sleep per night after the intervention. Parents report improved changes in family life and children’s daytime behaviours.

Liz said: “So many parents ask us for advice about children’s sleep, so I was delighted when founder and CEO of the charity Vicki Dawson, agreed to deliver the programme with me on 13 and 14 March. It will be fantastic to have more Devon professionals trained to give free help to parents with sleep problems.”

For more information about the course contact info@thechildrenssleepcharity.org.uk or call 01302 751416.

Cottonsafe® Natural Mattress are also on a mission to inform parents about the toxins and endocrine disrupting chemicals that can be found in children’s mattresses.

They have launched a unique, chemical-free and completely safe Children’s Natural Mattress. As it is made with natural fibres such as organic cotton and pure wool, it is highly breathable. This keeps kids cool and helps promote peaceful sleep.

The mattress is also especially designed to give them the support they need whilst being super comfortable. The Cottonsafe® Original Children’s Mattress costs as little as £189 because they believe safety should be affordable. A gloriously soft hypoallergenic Alpaca version is also available.

To celebrate this exciting venture, Cottonsafe® Natural Mattress are offering a chance to win a completely chemical free, naturally fire retardant children’s mattress. Simply answer this question:

“Which toxic chemicals, used in most children’s mattresses, has the largest negative effect on children’s development and behaviour?”

1. Adhesives

2. Fire retardants

3. Anti-stain treatments

To enter email your answer plus your name, address and telephone number to competitions@devonlife.co.uk putting Children’s Mattress Competition in the subject field. Closing date 08/03/2017. By entering this competition, you agree for your contact details to be shared with Cottonsafe® Natural Mattress for marketing purposes.